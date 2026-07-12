A Comprehensive Analysis Of Travel Ban Disputes And Resolution Under United Arab Emirates Law

Introduction

In the UAE, travel bans are commonly used to protect the rights of creditors, claimants, and the authorities during civil, criminal, and family-related proceedings. This is especially important in a country where a large part of the population consists of expatriates who may be able to leave the country quickly if a dispute or case arises.

Because of this, many residents and businesses now search for ways to do a travel ban UAE check before travelling, renewing visas, changing jobs, or dealing with court matters. A travel ban can affect a person’s ability to leave the UAE, and in some cases, it may be connected to unpaid debts, bounced cheques, civil execution files, criminal complaints, family disputes, or immigration-related issues.

The UAE legal system seeks to maintain a balance between two. Creditors and claimants must have a practical means of protecting their rights. On the other hand, people should not be stopped from travelling without a proper legal basis. This balance is reflected in various laws such as Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 on the Civil Procedure Law, Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2022 on the Criminal Procedure Law and the relevant family law framework, including personal status laws and civil personal status laws where applicable, depending on the nature of the dispute.

Civil and Commercial Enforcements under Federal Decree Law No. 42 of 2022

The imposition of travel restrictions in civil and commercial disputes is governed by Article 324 of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 (Civil Procedure Law). A creditor who reasonably fears that a debtor may leave the UAE to avoid repayment may apply for a travel ban.

The debt is usually required to be AED 10,000 or more, but there are different rules for established alimony, work-related obligations, and obligations to do or not do a specific act. The debt should normally be due, unconditional and known. If the amount is not fixed, the judge can give a provisional assessment based on written evidence and order the creditor to provide a guarantee approved by the court. It also enables the judge to hold a brief inquiry, direct the deposit of the debtor’s passport with the court and circulate the travel ban at the exit points of the UAE.

Travel restrictions are not limited to civil and commercial debts. Article 324 also empowers the personal status execution judge to prevent a child from travelling where such travel would breach the applicable family law framework, including matters relating to custody, guardianship, child travel, maintenance, and enforcement of family court orders.

Precautionary civil travel bans may be issued on petition and, in practice, can sometimes be made without prior notice, meaning individuals may only discover them when travelling or dealing with immigration authorities. The Civil Procedure Law also applies this mechanism to private juristic persons. Under Article 322, where the debtor is a company or other private legal entity, the execution judge may impose measures, including a travel ban, on its legal representative or other responsible persons if they are personally responsible for the failure to comply with the execution order. Such measures require investigation and are not an automatic consequence of a company’s unpaid debt.

The enforcement mechanisms are also linked to the Commercial Transactions Law issued pursuant to Federal Decree-Law No. 50/2022. According to Articles 630 and 667 of Federal Decree-Law No. 50 of 2022 on Commercial Transactions, a dishonoured cheque due to insufficient funds can be regarded as a writ of execution, which permits the cheque holder to initiate execution proceedings directly. In such proceedings, the creditor may also request, under the applicable provisions of the Civil Procedure Law, a travel ban.

Criminal Travel Restrictions and Public Prosecution Discretion under Federal Decree Law No. 38 of 2022

In criminal matters, the provision on travel bans is Article 99 of Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2022 on the Criminal Procedure Law. This article allows a member of the Public Prosecution to issue a travel ban against a defendant where required by the circumstances of the case. Once issued, the travel ban must be circulated to all UAE ports.

The purpose of a criminal travel ban is to ensure the defendant is available for investigation, prosecution or trial. Such restrictions may be imposed in cases of fraud, breach of trust, forgery, drug offences, serious traffic offences or other criminal complaints when the authorities consider the presence of the defendant necessary.

A criminal travel ban is separate from detention. A person may be subject to a travel ban even if they have not been arrested. Where the defendant is detained or released pending proceedings, Articles 108 and 109 may become relevant. Article 108 deals with temporary release from remand, while Article 109 allows release on personal guarantee, bail, or with a travel ban, depending on the circumstances of the case. However, release from detention or grant of bail does not automatically mean that a travel ban is lifted. The travel restriction may need to be addressed separately before the competent authority.

Travel restrictions may also arise at the criminal enforcement stage. Under Article 308 of the Criminal Procedure Law, judgments imposing fines, refunds, compensation, or other financial penalties may be enforced by the Public Prosecution. In such cases, a travel ban may be issued as part of the enforcement process until the required amounts are settled or the competent authority decides otherwise.

Custodial Safeguards and Travel Restrictions under Family and Personal Status Frameworks

Travel restrictions are also sometimes invoked in child custody and family law disputes, particularly where there is a concern that a child could be relocated from the UAE without consent. According to Article 116 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status, a custodial parent can travel outside the UAE with the child with the written consent of the other parent or the child’s guardian, as the case may be.

Where consent is refused, the court may authorise the custodial parent to travel with the child for a period or periods not exceeding 60 days in a year, provided the court is satisfied that the child’s return can be secured. The court may extend this period where travel is in the child’s best interest, for medical treatment, or due to urgent necessity.

This family law mechanism is relevant to travel ban matters as the court may intervene where child travel would breach custody, guardianship or parental consent requirements. Depending on the parties, the forum and the nature of the custody or child travel dispute, Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status may be relevant in non-Muslim family matters.

Article 117 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status also allows the child to travel with the custodian. The child’s passport is usually kept with the guardian, but must be handed over when travel is authorised. Where the guardian unreasonably refuses to hand it over, the court may order that the custodian retain the passport to avoid obstacles to authorised child travel or custody arrangements.

Article 124 also states that the custodian may keep the child’s identification documents, provided they are not to be used for travelling without the guardian’s or the court’s approval or in a way that is contrary to the best interests of the child. Article 252 reinforces this by imposing criminal penalties, including imprisonment and/or a fine between AED 5,000 and AED 50,000, on a custodian who takes the child outside the UAE without the permission of the guardian or the court. In terms of non-Muslim family matters, Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023 has introduced the child travel regulation during joint custody in Articles 21 and 22, which states that no parent shall take the child outside the UAE without the consent of the other parent. The court may authorise travel with appropriate guarantees for the return of the child or temporarily prohibit the child from travelling where the objections are justified.

Remedial Procedures for Removing Travel Bans

The first thing you should do is check the status on the official public portals. It is available on the Dubai Police website or app, using the Emirates ID, in Dubai. However, it is recommended to use this service only as an initial check, as some restrictions may still need to be checked with the relevant court, Public Prosecution, immigration authority or execution department.

When it comes to lifting a travel ban, the legal structures in the UAE require the applicant to deal with the underlying cause of the dispute or to provide a satisfactory security alternative. The party against whom an order made under Article 324 is a civil travel ban may challenge the order through the applicable grievance procedures. If the order is issued by the execution judge, the grievance shall be submitted in accordance with Article 209(1) of the Civil Procedure Law, which provides for a period of seven working days. Substantively, the restriction can be lifted by several avenues under Article 325:

By satisfying the debt in full and submitting proof of payment directly to the court execution file.

By obtaining the written consent of the creditor to withdraw the restriction.

By submitting a bank guarantee or a solvent personal surety accepted by the execution judge.

By depositing the exact amount of the claim directly into the court treasury.

By demonstrating that the creditor failed to initiate a substantive lawsuit within eight days of obtaining a pre-judgment ban, failed to initiate execution proceedings within thirty days of a final judgment, or left the execution case inactive for three consecutive years.

In criminal cases, the travel ban remains active until the investigation concludes, a final verdict is issued, or the Public Prosecutor accepts a request to lift the ban based on the submission of alternative guarantees.

Conclusion

Travel bans in the UAE can arise from civil execution cases, dishonoured cheque claims, criminal investigations, company-related disputes, or family and child custody matters. Because different authorities may impose them, identifying the source of the restriction is essential before seeking removal.

The first step is to verify whether a travel ban exists and determine whether it was issued by a civil court, execution judge, Public Prosecution, criminal court, or family court. The available remedy depends on the issuing authority. In civil cases, options may include debt settlement, creditor consent, a court deposit, a bank guarantee, or filing a grievance. In criminal matters, removal depends on the stage of the case and the decision of the competent authority. In family disputes, courts focus on the child’s best interests and preventing unlawful removal from the UAE.

The UAE system balances enforcement with fairness by allowing restrictions to be challenged or lifted when the legal basis no longer exists or adequate guarantees are provided.