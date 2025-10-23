Provisional Duties On Cast Iron Soil Pipe

On October 9, 2025, the Canada Border Services Agency ("CBSA") released a notice of its preliminary determination of dumping in respect cast iron soil pipe originating in or exported from the People's Republic of China (the "Subject Goods").

Provisional duties are now imposed on imports of the Subject Goods released from the CBSA on or after October 9, 2025!

Background Information

On July 11, 2025, the CBSA issued a Notice of Initiation of Investigation under the Special Import Measures Act ("SIMA") in respect of the alleged dumping of the Subject Goods. See our previous blog post for more information, including a description of the Subject Goods.

Provisional Duties Effective October 9, 2025!

Following the CBSA's preliminary determination of dumping, provisional duties are now imposed at the rates specified by CBSA on imports of the Subject Goods released on or after October 9, 2025.

The CBSA has assigned specific provisional anti-dumping duties ("ADDs") to the Subject Goods for the two exporters who participated in its investigation: Dinggin Hardware (Dalian) Co., Ltd. and Shanxi Xuanshi Industrial Group Co., Ltd. The provisional ADDs are 196.6% and 288.1% of the value for duty of the Subject Goods, respectively. The estimated countervailing duties ("CVD") for participating and non-participating Chinese exporters alike is 16.8%.

Exporters who did not cooperate will find their imports face substantially higher provisional ADDs, with a rate of 312.4%.

Final Dumping Investigation and Injury Determination

Focus now turns to the CITT for its final finding on whether the dumping of Subject Goods has caused or is threatening to cause injury to the domestic Canadian industry. The CITT will hold a public hearing on this issue on January 5, 2026, with the final finding expected by February 6, 2026. Anyone wishing to participate in the CITT hearing must file a Notice by October 24, 2025.

The CBSA is expected to provide its reasons within the next 15 days in its statement of reasons, in which it will publish its timeline for its final determination.

What Does This Mean For Me?

The significant difference in the provisional ADDs between cooperative and non-cooperative exporters highlights the importance of participating in CBSA investigations. Interested parties who have not cooperated with the CBSA investigation should contact counsel as soon as possible to determine potential next steps.

If your business imports Subject Goods or is considering doing so, you should seek Canadian legal advice immediately given the provisional ADDs are now in effect. Failure to consult with Canadian legal counsel on this issue could lead to a costly assessment by the CBSA down the road!

