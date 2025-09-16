Provisional Duties Imposed On Steel Wire

On September 4, 2025, the Canada Border Services Agency ("CBSA") released a notice of its preliminary determination of dumping in respect of certain carbon and alloy steel wire originating in or exported from China, Taiwan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Portugal, Spain, Thailand, Türkiye, and Vietnam (the "Subject Goods").

Provisional duties are now imposed on imports of the Subject Goods released from the CBSA on or after September 4, 2025!

Background Information

On April 22, 2025, the CBSA issued a Notice of Initiation of Investigation under the Special Import Measures Act ("SIMA") in respect of the alleged dumping of the Subject Goods. See our previous blog post for more information, including a description of the Subject Goods.

Provisional Duties Effective September 4, 2025!

Following the CBSA's preliminary determination of dumping, provisional duties are now imposed at the rates specified by CBSA on imports of the Subject Goods released on or after September 4, 2025.

The CBSA has assigned specific provisional anti-dumping duties ("ADDs") to the Subject Goods for exporters who participated in its investigation. For participating exporters, the ADDs generally range from 3.5% to 29.4% of the value for duty of the Subject Goods. United Nail Products Co., Ltd, was assigned a rate of 71.8%, which is higher than most, but still significantly lower than the rates faced by non-cooperative exporters.

Exporters who did not cooperate will find their imports face substantially higher provisional ADDs depending on the country of origin, with the highest rate of 138.6% applying to imports from Taiwan, India, Italy, Spain, and Vietnam.

Final Dumping Investigation and Injury Determination

All eyes are now on the CITT for its final finding on whether the dumping of Subject Goods has caused or is threatening to cause injury to the domestic Canadian industry. The CITT will hold a public hearing on this issue on December 1, 2025, with the final finding expected by January 2, 2026. Anyone wishing to participate in the CITT hearing must file a Notice by September 19, 2025.

Concurrently, the CBSA will make a final determination of dumping by December 3, 2025, including issuing normal values to cooperating exporters, with reasons to follow 15 days later. ADDs for all other exporters of Subject Goods will also be finalized at that time.

What Does This Mean for Me?

The significant difference in the provisional ADDs between cooperative and non-cooperative exporters highlights the importance of participating in CBSA investigations. Interested parties who have not cooperated with the CBSA investigation should contact counsel as soon as possible to determine potential next steps.

If your business imports Subject Goods or is considering doing so, you should seek Canadian legal advice immediately given the provisional ADDs now in effect. Failure to consult with Canadian legal counsel on this issue could lead to a costly assessment by the CBSA down the road!

For help with a Dumping Investigation or Injury Inquiry, click here.

Download a PDF copy of this Blog here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.