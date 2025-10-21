Changing Tariffs In Supply And Production Contracts: Christopher Somerville Speaking

AGM Partner Christopher Somerville is pleased to speak at the Canada-US Tariff breakfast seminar on October 20, 2025, in Hamilton, Ontario.

Christopher will present on changing tariffs in supply and production contracts. He shares expertise on how evolving tariff policies impact commercial agreements between Canadian and US businesses. His presentation equips attendees with practical strategies for managing tariff changes.

Furthermore, the breakfast seminar brings together business leaders, logistics professionals, and legal experts. Participants gain insights on expanding into the US market. Additionally, attendees learn how tariffs affect supply chains and operations. The seminar provides guidance on adapting contracts to navigate changing tariffs effectively.

The program features presentations from industry specialists and leading practitioners. Moreover, Christopher Somerville addresses how changing tariffs affect supply and production contracts directly. A Q&A session follows after the presentations for participant questions.

The breakfast seminar is recognized as an essential forum for business professionals. Attendees understand tariff risks and opportunities in cross-border trade. Finally, participants gain competitive advantage through expert guidance on changing tariffs.

More information about the program and registration is available on Eventbrite.

