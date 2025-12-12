U.S.–Canada Tariffs: Timeline Of Key Dates And Documents

U.S. presidential memorandum "America First Trade Policy" outlines trade priorities of the new Trump administration and directs departments to complete various studies by April 1, 2025.

Detailed Timeline

January 20, 2025

Trump Administration's America First Trade Policies

U.S. presidential memorandum " America First Trade Policy" outlines trade priorities of the new Trump administration and directs departments to complete various studies by April 1, 2025.

February 1, 2025

Announcement of U.S. Tariffs on Canadian Goods

U.S. executive order Imposing Duties to Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Northern Border imposes a 25% tariff on products of Canada except for energy products, which will be subject to a 10% tariff, both effective February 4, 2025.

Announcement of Canadian Retaliatory Tariffs on U.S. Goods

Canada's order-in-council United States Surtax Order (2025) imposes Phase 1 of a 25% retaliatory tariff on certain goods originating in the U.S. effective February 4, 2025 (C$30-billion). A detailed list of Phase 1 impacted goods is available here. Phase 2 of the retaliatory tariffs, applying to a wider range of goods (C$125-billion), was expected to be effective 21-days later.

February 3, 2025

Pause on U.S.–Canada Tariffs

U.S. executive order Progress on the Situation at Our Northern Border paused the February 4, 2025, implementation date for 30 days to March 4, 2025. Canada announced a similar pause on its planned response and issued the Order Repealing the United States Surtax Order (2025).

February 13, 2025

Announcement of U.S. Reciprocal Tariffs

U.S. memorandum " Reciprocal Trade and Tariffs," article " President Trump Demands Fair, Reciprocal Trade" and " Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Announces 'Fair and Reciprocal Plan' on Trade" announce plans for reciprocal tariffs on all countries that impose tariffs and tax on imports of U.S. goods. Action, including determining the rates for the reciprocal tariffs, is expected after studies are submitted to the President on April 1, 2025.

March 4, 2025

Effective Date for U.S. Tariffs on Canadian Goods and 25% Canadian Retaliatory Tariffs on Phase 1 List of U.S. Goods

Effective date for the imposition of 25% and 10% U.S. tariffs on products of Canada (originally expected on February 4, 2025), and 25% Canadian retaliatory tariffs on Phase 1 list of goods through the United States Surtax Order (2025-1). Canada's retaliatory tariffs on this list of goods were removed on September 1, 2025.

Canada Initiates Public Consultation Regarding Phase 2 of Retaliatory Tariffs

Phase 2 list of U.S. goods to be subject to Canadian retaliatory tariffs 21 days later will be drawn from the list of goods available in the notice after a public consultation period.

March 7, 2025

Exemption on U.S. Tariffs for CUSMA-Compliant Goods

U.S. executive order Amendment to Duties to Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Northern Border provides an exemption to the U.S. tariffs for any Canadian good that is compliant with CUSMA (i.e., originating in Canada). The tariff rate on non-originating potash has also been reduced from 25% to 10%. These measures are effective March 7, 2025, and not retroactive. While it was reported that this was a pause until April 2, 2025 (the announcement date for the reciprocal tariffs), there is no end date in the executive order.

Canada Pauses Phase 2 Retaliatory Tariff Implementation

Canada announces a delay of the tariffs on Phase 2 goods until at least April 2, 2025. (It does not appear that Canada will move forward with Phase 2.)

March 12, 2025

Effective Date for 25% U.S. Steel and Aluminum Tariffs*

U.S. presidential proclamations " Adjusting Imports of Steel Into the United States" and " Adjusting Imports of Aluminum Into the United States" dated February 10, 2025, impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imported from all countries effective March 12, 2025. These tariffs were originally cumulative with other tariff measures, meaning up to 50% tariffs on Canadian steel and 35% tariffs on Canadian aluminum; however, this stacking has now been addressed under executive order Addressing Certain Tariffs on Imported Articles issued on April 29, 2025 (see below).

*This rate was doubled effective June 4, 2025 (see below).

March 13, 2025

Effective Date for Further Canadian Retaliatory Tariffs in Response to U.S. Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

Effective date for the imposition of 25% Canadian retaliatory tariffs on additional select U.S. products imported into Canada pursuant to order-in-council United States Surtax Order (Steel and Aluminum 2025) in response to the imposition of 25% U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum. Goods include steel (C$12.6-billion), aluminum (C$3-billion) and miscellaneous products (e.g., consumer goods and precious metals) (C$14.2-billion) (total C$29.8-billion). There is no overlap between these tariffs and the Phase 1 list. Canada's retaliatory tariffs on the miscellaneous products were removed on September 1, 2025.

April 2, 2025

U.S. Announces "Reciprocal" Tariffs; CUSMA-Compliant Goods Into U.S. Remain Exempt

U.S. executive order Regulating Imports with a Reciprocal Tariff to Rectify Trade Practices that Contribute to Large and Persistent Annual United States Goods Trade Deficits imposes a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the U.S., with higher country-specific tariffs on approximately 60 countries (from 11% to 50%), subject to certain exclusions. The additional reciprocal tariffs do not apply to goods from Canada or Mexico.

April 3, 2025

Effective Date of 25% U.S. Tariffs on Auto Imports

U.S. presidential proclamation " Adjusting Imports of Automobiles and Automobile Parts into the United States" dated March 26, 2025, imposes a 25% U.S. tariff on autos effective April 3, 2025, and on auto parts effective on a date no later than May 3, 2025. Where the goods qualify for preferential treatment under CUSMA, the tariff will only apply to the non-U.S. content.

April 5, 2025

Effective Date of 10% U.S. "Reciprocal" Tariffs

Effective date for the imposition by the U.S. of baseline 10% "reciprocal" tariffs announced on April 2, 2025.

April 9, 2025

Pause on Higher Country-Specific U.S. "Reciprocal" Tariffs

U.S. announces a 90-day pause on higher country-specific "reciprocal" tariffs previously announced on April 2, 2025, except for those against China (approximately 60 countries affected), until July 9, 2025. The pause was extended to August 1, 2025, and ultimately came into effect on August 7, 2025.

Effective Date for Canadian Retaliatory Auto Tariffs in Response to U.S. Auto Tariffs

Canada's order-in-council United States Surtax Order (Motor Vehicles 2025) imposes 25% Canadian retaliatory tariffs on U.S. motor vehicles imported into Canada in response to the U.S. auto tariffs. The tariffs only apply to non-CUSMA compliant U.S.-made vehicles and to the U.S. content of CUSMA-compliant U.S.-made vehicles.

April 15, 2025

Canada Releases Tariff Support Measures, Including 6-Month Tariff Relief for Select Goods

Canada's order-in-council United States Surtax Remission Order (2025) provides a temporary 6-month remission of Canadian tariffs applicable on U.S. imports of goods used in Canadian manufacturing, processing, and food and beverage packaging, and used for public health, healthcare, public safety, and national security objectives. Remission is available in respect of the tariffs on Phase 1 goods, the steel and aluminum retaliatory tariffs and the auto retaliatory tariffs. Order-in-council United States Surtax Remission Order (Motor Vehicles 2025) provides a performance-based remission framework for automakers. Finally, the new Large Enterprise Tariff Loan Facility is now accepting applications.

April 29, 2025

Addressing U.S. Tariff Stacking

U.S. executive order Addressing Certain Tariffs on Imported Articles addresses tariff stacking and sets out rules for determining which of the multiple tariff orders apply to a good if it is subject to more than one. The order is retroactive to March 4, 2025, and refunds are available to importers who have paid stacked tariffs under multiple orders.

Relief of U.S. Tariffs on Auto and Auto Parts Imports

U.S. proclamation " Amendments to Adjusting Imports of Automobiles and Automobile Parts Into the United States" allows U.S. manufacturers to receive an "import adjustment offset" relating to certain auto parts that account for 15% of the value of the auto for one year, and 10% for a second year. The amendment applies only to automobiles that undergo final assembly in the U.S.

May 3, 2025

Effective Date of 25% U.S. Tariffs on Auto Parts, Exemption for Auto Parts That Are CUSMA-Compliant

Effective date for the imposition of 25% U.S. tariffs on auto parts. However, auto parts that are CUSMA-compliant can be imported into the U.S. tariff-free, other than automobile knock-down kits or parts compilations (see U.S. Customs and Border Protection Guidance: Import Duties on Certain Automobile Parts).

June 4, 2025

U.S. Tariffs on Aluminum and Steel Increasing from 25% to 50%

Proclamation Adjusting Imports of Aluminum and Steel into the United States increases the U.S. tariffs on aluminum, steel and their derivatives from 25% to 50% effective June 4, 2025, subject to certain exemptions (e.g., imports from the United Kingdom, which remain subject to the prior rate until at least July 9, 2025).

June 27, 2025

Canada Imposes Tariff-Rate Quotas on Steel Mill Products Imports

Canada's order-in-council Importing a Surtax on the Importation of Certain Steel Goods imposes import quotas on imports of steel mill products, including flat, long, pipe and tube, semi-finished, and stainless steel products, from non-free trade agreements partners, effective June 27, 2025. Subject products will be added to the Import Control List, and any products shipped without the specific import permit will be subject to a 50% surtax. The tariff quotas are set to be reviewed after 30 days.

June 29, 2025

Canada Cancels the Digital Services Tax

To continue trade negotiations with the U.S., Canada announced its intention to rescind the Digital Services Tax Act and cancelled the first payment deadline of June 30, 2025.

August 1, 2025

Effective Date of 50% U.S. Tariffs on Copper Imports

U.S. presidential proclamation Adjusting Imports of Copper Into the United States imposes a 50% tariff on all imports of semi-finished copper products ( e.g., copper pipes, wires, rods, sheets and tubes) and intensive copper derivative products (e.g., pipe fittings, cables, connectors and electrical components), as set forth in the Annex to the proclamation, effective August 1, 2025. According to the related Fact Sheet, the tariffs shall only apply to the copper content of the product and will not stack. Copper input materials (e.g., copper ores, concentrates, mattes, cathodes and anodes) and copper scrap are not subject to these additional tariffs.

U.S. Tariffs on Canadian Goods Increase From 25% to 35%

U.S. executive order Amendment to Duties to Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across our Northern Border increases the previous 25% tariff on Canadian goods to 35% effective August 1, 2025. Additionally, any goods determined to have been transshipped to evade the tariffs will be subject to 40% tariffs. Products that qualify as CUSMA-compliant remain exempt.

August 7, 2025

Effective Date of Additional Country-Specific "Reciprocal" Tariffs on U.S. Imports

U.S. executive order Further Modifying the Reciprocal Tariff Rates modifies previously established country-specific "reciprocal" tariffs for countries that have not yet reached a trade agreement with the U.S., effective August 7, 2025. Countries not addressed in this order will continue to be subject to the baseline 10% tariff previously announced.

August 29, 2025

Suspension of Duty-Free De Minimis Treatment for U.S. Low-Value Imports

U.S. executive order Suspending Duty-Free De Minimis Treatment for All Countries suspends the longstanding de minimis exemption that allowed shipments valued at US$800 or less to enter the U.S. duty free, effective August 29, 2025. The suspension now applies globally — accelerating the elimination of the de minimis exemption, which was previously set for July 2027 (under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act) and had earlier been limited to China and Hong Kong. For parcels sent via the international postal system, the Order establishes a temporary schedule of duties for the first six months. Importers may choose between (i) an ad valorem duty based on the effective tariff rate under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) or (ii) a specific duty ranging from US$80 to $200 per item, depending on the origin country's tariff classification. After six months, only the ad valorem structure will remain. Exemptions for returning travellers and gifts remain — namely, personal import allowances up to US$200 for travellers and gifts under US$100 remain duty free.

September 1, 2025

Elimination of Certain Canadian Retaliatory Tariffs

Pursuant to order-in-council Order Amending and Repealing Certain Orders Made Under the Customs Tariff (United States Surtax), the Canadian retaliatory tariffs that applied to the Phase 1 list of goods since March 4, 2025, and miscellaneous consumer products since March 13, 2025 (as part of the steel and aluminum countermeasures), were removed effective September 1, 2025. United States Surtax Order (2025-1) is repealed. Canadian retaliatory tariffs will remain in place on imports of U.S. steel, aluminum and autos. A complete list of goods still subject to tariffs (313 HS codes) can be found here.

October 14, 2025

U.S. Tariffs on Softwood Timber and Lumber, Upholstered Furniture, Kitchen Cabinets and Vanities

U.S. executive order Adjusting Imports of Timber, Lumber, and their Derivative Products Into the United States imposes a 10% tariff on all imports of softwood timber and lumber (in addition to any anti-dumping/subsidy tariffs) and a 25% tariff on certain upholstered wooden furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities effective October 14, 2025, with the rates increasing to 30% for certain upholstered wooden furniture and 50% for cabinets and vanities effective January 1, 2026. As there is no CUSMA exemption, Canadian products are affected.

October 17, 2025

Canada Extends Remission for Select Goods; Set to Provide Additional Relief

The temporary 6-month remission provided by Canada on select U.S. imports originally set to expire on October 16, 2025 (see April 15, 2025, above), has been extended by an additional two months, now ending on December 16, 2025. Prime Minister Carney also announces plans to introduce a new Buy Canadian policy, along with other targeted relief measures.

November 26, 2025

Measures Relating to the Canadian Steel and Lumber Industries

Canada announced its intention to enact new tariff measures aimed at protecting Canada's steel and lumber industries. Effective December 26, 2025, tariff rate quotas for steel products from countries without a free trade agreement with Canada will be reduced from 50% to 20% of 2024 levels, with over-quota volumes continuing to face a 50% surtax; tariff rate quotas for countries that have a free trade agreement in force with Canada will be reduced from 100% to 75% of 2024 levels, with over-quota volumes continuing to face a 50% surtax. Canada will continue to honour its existing CUSMA carve-out, and a new 25% tariff will apply on various steel derivative products (C$10-billion), including doors and windows, wires, fasteners, bridges and wind towers, from all countries.

Further, the remission for retaliatory tariffs on U.S. steel used for manufacturing, processing, food and beverage packaging, or agricultural production will expire effective January 31, 2026. The remission for steel products used for the manufacturing of automobiles, auto parts and aerospace products and for all aluminum products will not expire on January 31, 2026. Finally, more details have been announced related to the new Buy Canadian policy to prioritize Canadian materials, including steel and lumber.

July 1, 2026

CUSMA Review

Expected date of the Free Trade Commission's review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) pursuant to Article 34.7(2) of CUSMA.

