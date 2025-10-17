Renewed Dumping Duties On Aluminum Extrusions

On October 1, 2025, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (the "CITT") announced an Order in Expiry Review RR-2024-007 (the "Order"), continuing its finding of material injury in respect of the dumping of Aluminum Extrusions originating in or exported from the People's Republic of China (the "Subject Goods").

The Order also added new exclusions for six aluminum extrusion products (the "New Exclusions").

The Subject Goods and New Exclusions

The Subject Goods are defined as:

Aluminum extrusions produced via an extrusion process of alloys having metallic elements within the alloy designations published by The Aluminum Association commencing with 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 or 7 (or proprietary or other certifying body equivalents), with the finish being as extruded (mill), mechanical, anodized or painted or otherwise coated, whether or not worked, having a wall thickness greater than 0.5 mm, with a maximum weight per metre of 22 kg and a profile or cross‑section which fits within a circle having a diameter of 254 mm, excluding the products in the appendix, originating in or exported from the People's Republic of China.

The New Exclusions are:

Certain Spooled or Coiled extrusions, 5-Blade Turbulator extrusions, Micro Channel Tube (300-17 Tube; 300-32 Tube; 450-26 Tube; and 450-49 Tube). The CITT has set out specific characteristics for each of the New Exclusions.

What is an Expiry Review?

Expiry Reviews are conducted by the CITT (with the investigative assistance of the Canada Border Service Agency) to review any prior Anti-Dumping Duty ("ADD") or Countervailing Duty ("CVD") findings made by the CITT (the "Findings") under the Special Import Measures Act ("SIMA"). Expiry Reviews typically occur every five years following the original findings or subsequent continuation orders.

Expiry Reviews allow the CITT to determine whether material injury to the domestic industry would be likely as a result. In this process, the CITT, upon request, has the discretion to exclude products which would otherwise be subject to a finding or an order.

Why Do I Care?

The particular Order introduced six new product exclusions! Exporters of the excluded products are no longer subject to the ADD of 101% of the export price or the CVD of 15.84 Renminbi (approximately CAD $3.10) per kilogram that still applies to non-excluded Subject Goods.

This demonstrates a key reason why exporters might want to participate in an expiry review: to obtain exclusions for their products if there is no domestic substitute in Canada.

Foreign exporters who are a party to the Expiry Review will have an opportunity to request a product exclusion by filing this form. The deadline for the filing is case-specific.

What Can I Do Next?

Foreign exporters impacted by the Order should begin preparing for the next expiry review. Any request for a product exclusion must be drafted with clear technical descriptions and supported by persuasive evidence showing that excluding the product would not cause injury to the domestic industry. Exporters should also expect counter-arguments from domestic producers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.