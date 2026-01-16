Dentons' Canadian Regulatory Trends To Watch In 2026

- within Environment, Technology and Accounting and Audit topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Insurance industries
As we enter 2026, Canada's regulatory landscape continues to evolve amid ongoing economic uncertainty, rapid technological advancement and shifting global dynamics. For businesses operating in Canada and across borders, agility and foresight will be essential in navigating this increasingly complex environment.
Marking the 10th edition of our annually published Canadian Regulatory Trends to Watch, our leading regulatory lawyers share their perspectives on the trends expected to define the year ahead. Spanning both key economic sectors and cross-sectoral developments in Canada, this milestone edition delivers insights that are designed to deliver practical, actionable guidance on the issues that matter most to your business.
We would like to express our gratitude to all the authors and contributors from the various practices and sectors. A special thank-you to our editorial team for this edition: Mélanie Power, Simon Kupi, and Jack Yuan.
Navigating today's shifting tariff and trade environment
Evolving trade policies, shifting tariff regimes and heightened scrutiny of foreign investment are creating both challenges and opportunities for Canadian businesses engaged in US cross-border activity. Our integrated team of legal and public policy professionals across Canada and the United States has developed Navigating today's shifting tariff and trade environment—a dedicated portal offering timely, practical insights to help businesses assess risk, manage compliance and plan strategically in a fluid trade landscape.
About Dentons
Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.[View Source]