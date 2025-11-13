ARTICLE
13 November 2025

Dan Kiselbach Co-Authors Article For International Law Quarterly

MT
Miller Thomson LLP

Contributor

Miller Thomson LLP
The multilateral trading system, in tandem with a reevaluation of the liberal orthodoxy and security interests underlying the American order, is undergoing a profound reset, the likes of which have not been seen in almost 100 years.
Canada International Law
Daniel Kiselbach
Dan Kiselbach co-authors article for International Law Quarterly, entitled "The 2026 USMCA Joint Review and the Future of North American Trade Integration".

Click here to read more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Daniel Kiselbach
