Dan Kiselbach co-authors article for International Law Quarterly, entitled "The 2026 USMCA Joint Review and the Future of North American Trade Integration".

The multilateral trading system, in tandem with a reevaluation of the liberal orthodoxy and security interests underlying the American order, is undergoing a profound reset, the likes of which have not been seen in almost 100 years.

