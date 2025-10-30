- within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)
Dan Kiselbach and Jaya Scott write an article for Food in Canada, entitled "Navigating trade disruption: A guide for Canadian agribusinesses and food processors".
Tariffs are being used in the United States to protect domestic industries from unfair trade, reduce trade deficits, generate revenue, to address emergencies, to maintain national security objectives, and as leverage for trade negotiations. The impact of tariff walls, retaliatory measures, and protectionism is especially pronounced for businesses in the Canadian agriculture and agri-food industry. For many Canadian food companies, the assumption of open access to the U.S. market is over, and a quick return to low U.S. tariffs seems increasingly unlikely.
