CBSA Investigating Cast Iron Soil Pipe!

On July 11, 2025, the Canada Border Services Agency ("CBSA") issued a Notice of Initiation of Investigation under the Special Import Measures Act ("SIMA") in respect of the alleged dumping and subsidizing of cast iron soil pipe from China. This investigation was prompted by a joint complaint filed by Canada Pipe Company ULC, d/b/a Bibby-Ste-Croix.

The goods under investigation are more specifically described as:

Cast iron soil pipe originating in or exported from the People's Republic of China, whether finished or unfinished, regardless of industry or proprietary specifications, and regardless of wall thickness, length, surface finish, end finish, or stenciling, having a nominal outside diameter from 1.5 inches to 18 inches. Cast iron soil pipe is non-malleable iron pipe of various designs and sizes, including but not limited to both hub-less and hub and spigot cast iron soil pipe (the "Subject Goods").

Further details on the Subject Goods and exclusions can be found in the notice itself.

Parallel CITT Investigation

On July 14, 2025 the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (the "CITT") issued a notice initiating a preliminary injury inquiry in respect of the same Subject Goods, a parallel process to determine whether the alleged dumping and/or subsidy has caused or is threatening to cause injury to the Canadian industry.

Why Do I Care?

If the CBSA and CITT ultimately conclude that dumping of the Subject Goods has caused injury or is threatening to cause injury to the Canadian industry, Anti-Dumping Duties ("ADDs") and Countervailing Duties ("CVD") will be imposed, effectively increasing the costs of the Subject Goods.

Anti-dumping investigations offer Canadian importers and foreign exporters and producers the opportunity to participate in the CBSA investigation and obtain their own specific Normal Values, which are preferable to the ADDs/CVDs payable on imports from producers who do not have Normal Values.

It may also be possible to request a product exclusion from the CITT on the basis that certain goods are unique and the Canadian industry is incapable of manufacturing a substitutable product.

What is the Timeline for Next Steps?

Under SIMA the matter will proceed along two parallel tracks:

The CBSA will send out Requests for Information: Importers must respond by August 5 th , and exporters by August 18 th ; and

, and exporters by August 18 ; and The CITT requires any interested participants and their counsel to file Forms with the CITT by August 12th, and any opposing submissions must be filed by noon on August 19th.

The CITT's preliminary determination is expected by September 9, 2025, and CBSA's preliminary determination is expected by October 9, 2025, each followed by a Statement of Reasons 15 days later.

Dumping Investigations and Injury Inquiries have tight timelines - get involved before it is too late!

How do I get involved?

Specialized legal advice is generally required. Given the strict timelines, and amount of work involved in responding to CBSA and CITT questionnaires, any parties potentially impacted should contact their lawyers immediately to discuss next steps – regardless of whether you have received a questionnaire!

