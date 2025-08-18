CBSA Investigating OCTG Imports - Again!

On August 11, 2025, the Canada Border Services Agency ("CBSA") initiated an Investigation under the Special Import Measures Act ("SIMA") in respect of the alleged dumping of Oil Country Tubular Goods ("OCTG") originating in or exported from the United Mexican States, Republic of the Philippines, and originating in:

the Republic of Türkiye (by or on behalf of Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.);

the Republic of Korea (by or on behalf of Hyundai Steel Company); and

the United States of America (by or on behalf of Tenaris S.A.).

The goods under investigation are more specifically described as:

Oil country tubular goods, comprising casing, tubing, and green tubes made of carbon or alloy steel, welded or seamless, heat treated or not heat treated, regardless of end finish or connection (including premium or semi-premium connections), having a nominal outside diameter from 2.375 inches to 13.375 inches (60.3 mm to 339.7 mm), meeting or supplied to meet American Petroleum Institute specification 5CT or equivalent and/or enhanced proprietary standards, regardless of grade ... [with certain origins and exclusions] (the "Subject Goods").

Full details on the Subject Goods including the origins and exclusions, and common tariff classification numbers can be found in the notice.

Parallel CITT Investigation

On August 12, 2025 the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (the "CITT") initiated a preliminary injury inquiry, a parallel process to determine whether the alleged dumping has caused or is threatening to cause injury to the Canadian industry.

Investigation Revisits Prior Decisions

Interestingly, this investigation is revisiting prior OCTG investigations which either concluded that specific companies were not dumping (see OCTG2 re: Turkey and Korea), or found no injury to the Canadian industry (see OCTG3 re: Mexico, which we blogged on here).

Why Do I Care?

If the CBSA and CITT ultimately conclude that dumping of the Subject Goods has caused injury or is threatening to cause injury to the Canadian industry, Anti-Dumping Duties ("ADDs") will be imposed, effectively increasing the costs of the Subject Goods.

Anti-dumping investigations offer Canadian importers and foreign exporters and producers the opportunity to participate in the CBSA investigation and obtain their own specific Normal Values, which are preferable to the ADDs payable on imports from producers who do not have Normal Values. Companies with no margin of dumping may also be excluded from ADDs.

What is the Timeline for Next Steps?

Under SIMA, the matter will proceed along two parallel tracks:

The CBSA will send out Requests for Information: Importers must respond by September 1 st , and exporters by September 17 th ;

, and exporters by September 17 ; The CITT requires any interested participants and their counsel to file Forms with the CITT by August 25th, and any opposing submissions must be filed by noon on September 9th.

The CITT's preliminary determination is expected by October 9, 2025, and CBSA's preliminary determination is expected by November 10, 2025, each followed later by a Statement of Reasons.

How do I get involved?

Specialized legal advice is generally required. Given the strict timelines, and amount of work involved in responding to CBSA and CITT questionnaires, any parties potentially impacted should contact their lawyers immediately to discuss next steps – regardless of whether you have received a questionnaire!

Dumping Investigations and Injury Inquiries have tight timelines - get involved before it is too late!

