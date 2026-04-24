Work Permits And Immigration Strategies For Canada’s Food Processing Employers

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Labour shortages continue to be one of the most persistent operational challenges facing Canada’s food processing companies. The sector relies heavily on a stable, year‑round workforce to handle production, packaging, quality control, and distribution, yet many employers struggle to recruit and retain workers locally. Demographic shifts, rural plant locations, physically demanding roles, and intense competition for labour have all contributed to the gap. Against this backdrop, Canada’s immigration system remains an effective tool available to food processing employers seeking to sustain and grow their operations.

The Role of Foreign Workers in the Sector

Foreign workers already play a vital role across meat processing, seafood, bakery, dairy, fruit and vegetable processing, and beverage manufacturing. Understanding the range of work permit options available—and how to strategically support workers whose current permits are nearing expiry—can help employers plan proactively rather than reactively.

Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP)

The Temporary Foreign Worker Program, or TFWP, remains the cornerstone for addressing chronic labour shortages in food processing. Most food manufacturing roles fall under the program’s low‑wage or primary agriculture streams, requiring employers to obtain a Labour Market Impact Assessment demonstrating that no Canadians or permanent residents are available for the role. While the LMIA process requires advance planning, it also provides a predictable pathway for recruiting workers for essential positions such as production labourers, machine operators, industrial butchers, and food processing technicians.

International Mobility Program and LMIA‑Exempt Options

Another important category is the International Mobility Program, which allows certain LMIA‑exempt work permits. While less common in frontline processing roles, some food companies benefit from LMIA‑exempt permits when transferring supervisors, managers, or technical specialists from affiliated operations abroad under international trade agreements such as CUSMA. In select cases, Francophone Mobility permits also allow employers outside Quebec to hire French‑speaking workers for both skilled and semi‑skilled positions without an LMIA, including in manufacturing and processing environments.

Retaining Workers with Expiring Open Work Permits

Beyond recruitment, many food processing employers are now focused on retaining workers whose open work permits are approaching expiry. This issue has become particularly acute as large numbers of international graduates, spouses of foreign workers, and other permit holders face expiring status. While open work permits offer flexibility, they can also create uncertainty when workers are unable to renew them without employer support.

Transitioning to Employer‑Specific Work Permits

One common option is transitioning workers from open permits to employer‑specific permits through the TFWP or an LMIA‑exempt pathway, provided the role and worker are eligible. Although this involves additional paperwork, it allows companies to retain experienced employees who are already trained in specific processes and food safety standards. Employers who act early can minimize disruptions and ensure continuity on the production floor.

Bridging Open Work Permits and Permanent Residence

For workers who have already applied for permanent residence, bridging open work permits may be available. These permits allow eligible applicants to continue working while their permanent residence application is processed, reducing the risk of losing skilled staff simply due to administrative timelines.

Immigration as a Long‑Term Workforce Strategy

Ultimately, immigration is most effective when approached as a long‑term workforce strategy rather than an emergency response. Food processing companies that invest in understanding work permit categories, maintain compliance, and support workers through permit renewals and permanent residence pathways are better positioned to withstand labour market volatility. As Canada continues to rely on a resilient and secure food supply chain, immigration will remain central to ensuring the sector has the people it needs to operate, innovate, and grow.

Next Steps for Employers

If your organization is navigating labour shortages or facing uncertainty around expiring permits, early planning and tailored immigration advice can make the difference between disruption and stability. Feel free to contact us to discuss the options that may be available to your organization.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.