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27 April 2026

Citizenship By Descent Pop-up Webinar - April 22, 2026 (Video)

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Green and Spiegel

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Green and Spiegel is one of the world's oldest immigration law firms, with over 60 years of experience assisting a global clientele. Focusing exclusively on immigration law, the lawyers at Green and Spiegel provide a broad range of immigration services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
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Do you have a Canadian parent, grandparent, or even great-grandparent? You could be closer to Canadian citizenship than you think.
Canada Immigration
Hilete Stein and Valerie Kleinman
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Do you have a Canadian parent, grandparent, or even great-grandparent? You could be closer to Canadian citizenship than you think.

Join Hilete Stein and Valerie Kleinman for this eye-opening pop-up webinar to discover how your family history might open the door to citizenship by descent. We will walk you through who qualifies, who does not, and how the application process works. While thousands of Americans may now be eligible, proving your claim is key.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Hilete Stein
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Valerie Kleinman
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