What Is Canada’s PNP? A Plain Language Guide To Permanent Residence

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Canada’s Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) allows provinces and territories to nominate individuals they wish to attract as permanent residents. The federal government sets annual PNP admission targets for each province or territory, with each province or territory setting unique program requirements across their PNPs.

While requirements will vary across provinces and territories and between streams, PNPs seek to draw individuals who: have education, work experience, and/or skills that will meet the needs of their economy; intend to reside in the province or territory; and wish to become permanent residents of Canada.

Depending on the stream, you may either apply directly to the province or territory or be invited by them through the Express Entry system before submitting your nomination application.

Express Entry PNP Process

While Express Entry streams and PNPs are distinct, some PNPs require Express Entry profiles and eligibility for an existing Express Entry stream to qualify. The Express Entry PNP process requires you to create an online profile and be eligible for at least one of Canada’s 3 Express Entry streams in addition to being nominated by a province or territory.

You must: be eligible for a province or territory’s PNP program; be eligible for 1 of the 3 Express Entry Programs; and receive a nomination from the province or territory where you wish to reside.

Before applying through Express Entry, you should check to see if you are eligible for both a PNP program of the province/territory where you want to live and work, and an Express Entry stream. These streams include the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Worker Program, and the Federal Skilled Trades Program. Each of these programs has its own eligibility criteria, and, if you meet the eligibility requirements for at least one Express Entry program, you may create an Express Entry profile and enter the Express Entry pool. For each of your characteristics and qualifications, you are assigned a score, and the higher your score, the more likely you are to be issued an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for permanent residence. With an ITA, you will be able to provide supporting documents to verify your profile and be considered for permanent residence.

A PNP nomination can increase your score by 600 points, making your Express Entry profile more competitive to receive an Invitation to Apply.

Federal processing times vary and are updated regularly by IRCC. Applicants should consult the IRCC processing times tool for the most current estimates.

Non-Express Entry PNP Process

To apply for a PNP in the non-Express Entry process, you must first apply for a nomination under one of the province or territory’s non-Express Entry streams. Your application will be assessed based on how well it aligns with the province’s immigration goals, whether you meet the program requirements, and whether you truly plan to live there. After receiving a nomination, you can apply for permanent residence. IRCC will then conduct their assessment of your permanent residence application.

The current processing time is approximately 13 months, which is subject to change.

A Provincial Nomination is Not a Work Permit

It is important to note that a provincial nomination does not allow you to work in Canada. If you have applied for permanent residency under a PNP, you still require a valid work permit while your application is being processed. If you are already in Canada and your work permit will expire soon, you may be eligible for a bridging open work permit, which allows you to work while you wait for a final decision on your permanent residence application.

Interested in Understanding Your Eligibility?

Depending on your education, work experience, and other characteristics, there may be a PNP for you. If you are interested in learning more about PNPs, permanent residence, and your eligibility, contact us and get started on your permanent residence journey today!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.