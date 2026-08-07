New OINP EOI Portal For Ontario Workforce Priority Stream Now Open

On August 4, Ontario announced that the Expression of Interest (EOI) portal for the new Ontario Workforce Priority stream is officially open.

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On August 4, Ontario announced that the Expression of Interest (EOI) portal for the new Ontario Workforce Priority stream is officially open.

In June 2026, the Ontario Workforce Priority (OWP) stream replaced the eight existing Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program streams. OINP had been closed to new EOIs since June 26, 2026.

For candidates with an eligible job offer in Ontario, and for self-employed physicians planning to practice in the province, this marks the end of a five-week wait period. Eligible candidates can now register their EOI with OINP.

Key Takeaways

Ontario Workforce Priority EOI portal opened on August 4, 2026

There are three pathways under the OWP stream: TEER 0-3 with a job offer, TEER 4-5 with a job offer, and self-employed physicians

Candidates who had previously submitted EOIs under the old streams but did not receive an invitation to apply can re-register under the new stream, if eligible. Older EOIs have been withdrawn automatically.

EOI Portal Opens After Weeks of Uncertainty

Ontario has updated its Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) webpage and confirmed the Ontario Workforce Priority stream is now accepting Expressions of Interest.

In their June and July updates, the province had only said the portal would open “later this summer,” without giving a firm date.

The Ontario Workforce Priority stream was created through regulatory changes which took effect on June 25, 2026. Those changes replaced eight separate streams, including the Employer Job Offer streams, the Masters and PhD Graduate streams, and the Express Entry-linked streams, with a single, broader pathway.

Last month, the provincial government released the scoring factors for OWP, as well as application instructions for employers and candidates. Three Pathways Under the Workforce Priority Stream Job offers in TEER 0 to 3 occupations This pathway covers any occupation classified under TEER 0, 1, 2, or 3. You’ll need: A full-time, permanent job offer in Ontario

At least six months of continuous work experience in that job in the past year, or two years of cumulative experience in the same occupation over the past five years. Recent Ontario graduates only need three months

An English or French language score of at least Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) 6, or CLB 5 for some occupations

A post-secondary degree or diploma. Job offers in TEER 4 and 5 occupations This pathway covers TEER 4 and 5 occupations. You’ll need: A full-time, permanent Ontario job offer

At least nine months of cumulative experience over the past two years

An English or French language test with a score equal to CLB 4 or higher

A Canadian secondary school diploma or equivalent. Self-employed physicians This is the only pathway that doesn’t require a job offer. You’ll need: To be a member in good standing with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario

A valid certificate of registration

To be eligible to bill through the Ontario Health Insurance Plan. Across all three pathways, employers in rural communities with populations under 150,000 face lower revenue requirements than employers elsewhere. What Happened to EOIs Registered Under the Old OINP Streams If you registered an EOI or job offer under one of the eight closed streams and hadn’t received an invitation to apply, that registration has been automatically withdrawn. You should have received communication about this. To move forward, you now need to register a new EOI under the Ontario Workforce Priority stream. You can only do this if you qualify for one of the three new pathways. If your employer had already registered in the OINP employer portal, they don’t need to register again. But they will need to submit a new job offer and application to approve your employment position before your EOI can proceed. If you already received an invitation and submitted a full application under one of the old streams, that application will be assessed under the rules that applied when you submitted it. What Ontario Has Yet to Announce Although Ontario has stated that another phase of the OWP will follow, no timeline for that has been announced yet. Phase 2 of the Ontario Workforce Priority stream is expected to have pathways for entrepreneurs, exceptional talent, and priority healthcare workers. Ontario also hasn’t confirmed when it will issue its first invitations under the new stream, or what score thresholds candidates will need. The province has historically run targeted draws by region, sector, and occupation, and it’s reasonable to expect a similar approach here, though nothing is confirmed yet. For now, the next step is to register your EOI if you’re eligible, and to make sure your employer has an active job offer application on file. Keep an eye on the OINP updates page for news on the first draw under the Ontario Workforce Priority stream.

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