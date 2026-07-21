Ontario Releases Full Details Of Its New Workforce Priority Stream: What Employers And Applicants Need To Know

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Last month, Ontario announced a major redesign of the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (“OINP”), merging its job offer based streams with a single Ontario Workforce Priority Stream. At the time, the announcement provided only a high-level overview of the new program, leaving many important questions unanswered regarding how candidates would be selected and how the new process would operate.

Ontario has now released the full details of the Workforce Priority Stream, providing much-needed clarity for employers and foreign workers ahead of the actual re-opening of the program. The new framework introduces several important procedural and strategic changes that applicants should understand.

A New Expression of Interest Scoring System

One of the most significant updates is the release of the new Expression of Interest (“EOI”) scoring system. Similar to the previous OINP employer-driven streams, candidates will receive points based on a range of labour market and human capital factors, including their occupation, wages, work experience, education, language ability, regional employment, and other characteristics. The Province will use these scores to rank candidates and issue Invitations to Apply (“ITA”) for provincial nomination.

Although many of the scoring factors resemble those used under the former Employer Job Offer streams, some notable changes include the following:

Greater points for hourly wage;

Expanded points for work experience with the employer and points for experience in Ontario with other employers;

Points for self-employed physicians with Ontario-based work experience;

Points for earnings history were previously restricted to having earned $40,000 or higher in the last tax year, this has now expanded to different levels of points based on earnings from $30,000 to $70,000 and over;

The introduction of weighted points for level of education with additional points for a Canadian/multiple Canadian credential(s);

Higher points for language proficiency and regionalization (location of the job offer).

Two Different Paths After Receiving a Provincial Nomination

Perhaps the most notable feature of the new Workforce Priority Stream is the flexibility provided after an applicant receives a provincial nomination. TEER 0-3 applicants will have two options:

Apply directly to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (“IRCC”) for permanent residence as a provincial nominee (the non-Express Entry process) once nominated; or

Indicate to the OINP that they wish apply for permanent residence through the Express Entry system if they have an existing Express Entry profile. This will allow the Province to add the nomination to their Express Entry profile if the approved, resulting in an additional 600 Comprehensive Ranking System (“CRS”) points.

This is a significant change from many of the previous employer-driven OINP streams, which was distinct from the Express Entry system. Applicants who already qualify under one of the federal Express Entry streams may benefit from accepting the additional 600 CRS points, which will almost certainly result in an ITA through Express Entry.

On the other hand, applicants who are not eligible for Express Entry can still proceed directly with a provincial nominee permanent residence application, ensuring that the Workforce Priority Stream remains accessible to individuals who do not meet federal Express Entry eligibility requirements.

Much of the Underlying Framework Remains Familiar

Despite the structural redesign, many aspects of the program remain largely unchanged.

Employer eligibility requirements are substantially the same as under the former Employer Job Offer streams with lower revenue requirements for business in smaller communities. Employers must continue to satisfy the existing business operation, staffing, and compliance requirements, while offering a full-time, permanent position that meets the applicable wage requirements.

Similarly, the application process following an invitation remains familiar. Employers of candidates who receive an invitation to apply have 14 calendar days to submit an approval of an employment position. Once submitted, applicants may then submit their nomination application and must do so within 17 calendar days of the invitation. Once nominated, applicants must continue to be employed by the employer who submitted the job offer.

Looking Ahead

The release of the full Workforce Priority Stream details provides some additional clarity Ontario’s initial announcement of the OINP redesign. While the Province has preserved many of the employer requirements and core eligibility criteria from the previous program, substantial changes have been made. The introduction of a revised EOI scoring model and the ability for eligible nominees to leverage a provincial nomination through Express Entry represent meaningful changes that may significantly affect immigration processing. The issuance of invitations in the future will indicate whether these changes ultimately impact the selection strategy of the Province.

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