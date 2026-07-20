IRCC Announces Pause On Parents And Grandparents Program (PGP) Applications

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Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced a pause on the intake of new applications under the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) as part of its efforts to maintain a sustainable and well-managed immigration system. IRCC will continue processing existing applications and plans to approve up to 15,000 permanent residents through the PGP in 2026, consistent with the 2026-2028 Immigration Levels Plan. According to the government, this measure is intended to help reduce processing times and improve predictability for families seeking to reunite in Canada.

While no new interest-to-sponsor forms will be accepted and no new invitations to apply will be issued until further notice, family reunification remains a key priority of Canada’s immigration program. Parents and grandparents may still visit their family members in Canada through the Super Visa program, which allows eligible applicants to stay in Canada for up to five years at a time and provides multiple entries for up to ten years. The government also noted that recent changes to the Super Visa’s income and health insurance requirements have made the program more accessible.

If you have any questions about how this announcement may affect you or your family’s immigration plans, please feel free to contact us. We would be happy to discuss your options and provide guidance based on your specific circumstances.

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