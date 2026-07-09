Express Entry: Transitioning From Work Permit To Permanent Residence

Green and Spiegel LLP provides comprehensive immigration law services across Canada and the United States, offering both corporate and individual immigration solutions. The firm maintains offices in Toronto and Philadelphia, serving clients with expertise in business immigration, risk management, and workforce mobility. With dedicated teams for Canadian and U.S. immigration matters, the firm delivers strategic counsel for companies and individuals navigating complex immigration processes.

Green and Spiegel is one of the world's oldest immigration law firms, with over 60 years of experience assisting a global clientele. Focusing exclusively on immigration law, the lawyers at Green and Spiegel provide a broad range of immigration services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

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For many foreign nationals in Canada, obtaining a work permit is only the first step in a longer immigration journey. While a work permit provides the opportunity to gain valuable Canadian work experience, many temporary residents ultimately hope to secure permanent residence and build their future in Canada. One of the most common pathways to achieving this goal is through Express Entry, Canada’s system for managing applications under several economic immigration programs, including the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Worker Program, and the Federal Skilled Trades Program.

Express Entry uses the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) to rank candidates in the immigration pool. Under the CRS, applicants receive points based on factors such as age, education, official language proficiency, skilled work experience, and other attributes that may contribute to their economic success in Canada. Candidates are ranked against one another, and IRCC conducts invitation rounds throughout the year, inviting the highest-ranking candidates or those who meet the requirements of specific draw categories to apply for permanent residence.

Work permit holders often have a significant advantage when pursuing permanent residence through Express Entry. Canadian work experience can increase a candidate’s CRS score and may help them qualify under the Canadian Experience Class. Employers may also support workers by assisting with career growth that leads to stronger immigration credentials over time.

However, the transition from temporary status to permanent residence is not always straightforward. Many candidates face growing competition in the Express Entry pool, where CRS cut-off scores can fluctuate depending on the type of draw being conducted and the number of candidates competing for invitations. Some individuals may discover that despite having Canadian work experience, their CRS score remains below recent invitation thresholds.

There are several ways candidates may improve their CRS score and strengthen their prospects. Language proficiency remains one of the most important factors in the CRS calculation. Improving English or French test scores can lead to substantial gains, particularly when combined with Canadian work experience. Additional education, obtaining a second language test result, or gaining further skilled work experience may also increase a candidate’s ranking. In some cases, individuals may benefit from exploring foreign work experience or provincial nomination opportunities, which can significantly enhance their competitiveness within the Express Entry system.

Another important development for work permit holders is category-based selection. In addition to general Express Entry draws, IRCC now conducts category-based rounds of invitations designed to address specific economic and labour market needs. These draws target candidates who possess particular skills, work experience, education, or language abilities that align with Canada’s immigration priorities.

Current categories include French-language proficiency as well as occupations in healthcare and social services, STEM fields, trades, education, transportation, and certain other specialized groups identified by the government. Candidates who qualify for an eligible category may receive invitations even when their CRS score would not be competitive in a broader draw.

Because immigration programs, selection categories, and invitation trends continue to evolve, it is important for candidates to understand how their individual circumstances fit within the current system. A strategic approach can make a meaningful difference in identifying the most suitable pathway and maximizing available points before entering or updating an Express Entry profile.

If you are currently working in Canada and would like to explore options for permanent residence, contact us and our team can assess your eligibility, review strategies to improve your CRS score, and identify immigration pathways that align with your goals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.