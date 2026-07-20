4 Real Cases Where One Mistake Ruined A Canada Visa Application (Video)

Discover four real-world scenarios where seemingly minor errors led to devastating consequences for Canada visa applicants, including five-year entry bans, study permit refusals, and denied protection claims. Learn what went wrong in each case and how proper attention to detail could have changed the outcome.

Green and Spiegel is one of the world's oldest immigration law firms, with over 60 years of experience assisting a global clientele. Focusing exclusively on immigration law, the lawyers at Green and Spiegel provide a broad range of immigration services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

Article Insights

S. Sonia Sidhu’s articles from Green and Spiegel are most popular: within Immigration topic(s)

in Canada

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services and Technology industries

self

A five-year ban from Canada. A study permit refused over a bank deposit that landed at the wrong time. A protection claim denied without the officer ever asking the one question that mattered. These aren't hypotheticals — they're real Federal Court decisions from 2026.

In this episode of Border Banter, immigration lawyers Sonia Sidhu and Emre Esensoy from Green & Spiegel walk through four recent Federal Court cases and break down exactly what went wrong, what the court said, and what it means for your application.

The cases:

Vasilev v Canada, 2026 FC 716 — A Russian couple applied for a TRV to visit their son. IRCC flagged their bank statement as fraudulent and issued a misrepresentation finding under s. 40(1)(a) — a five-year ban. The problem? The procedural fairness letter never told them what the actual concern was.

Azadi v Canada, 2026 FC 760 — An Iranian student applied for a study permit to finish Grade 12 in person at a school he'd already been attending virtually. $85,000 appeared in the account right after IRCC asked for proof of funds. The refusal was upheld.

Benson v Canada, 2026 FC 839 — A Nigerian man's PRRA was refused without an oral hearing. The officer called his evidence vague — but never determined whether he was actually gay, or whether that would put him at risk in Nigeria.

Wahab v Canada, 2026 FC 694 — An Afghan refugee sponsorship application was returned as incomplete. The Temporary Public Policy he was applying under had already hit capacity four days before he submitted. What you'll learn:

What a procedural fairness letter actually has to tell you

Why misrepresentation findings trigger a higher duty of fairness

How proof-of-funds deposits get scrutinized on study permit applications

When an oral hearing is required in a PRRA

Why "the gist" of a concern isn't always enough

What happens when you apply to a program that's already closed

Why officers who "show their work" usually survive judicial review

If your application was refused and you're trying to figure out whether you have grounds, book a consultation through the link in the description.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.