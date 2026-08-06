IRCC Permanent Residence Processing Times: Why PR Applications Are Delayed And What You Can Do

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Every day, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) receives thousands of permanent residence (PR) applications. During the first five months of 2026 alone, approximately 195,000 PR applications were finalized, while roughly 705,000 remained in inventory awaiting a decision. Given the high application volume and reduced annual immigration targets, many applicants are experiencing significant delays and asking the same question: “How long will my application take?”

As immigration lawyers, we understand that the process can be overwhelming and confusing. Obtaining permanent residence is a major milestone for many individuals and families, and prolonged uncertainty can be particularly stressful. To help applicants better understand the current situation, we will explain how PR applications are processed and outline the remedies that may be available when delays become excessive.

Understanding Processing Times

Once IRCC receives a PR application, a file is created in the Global Case Management System (GCMS), the platform used to process and assess immigration applications.

The application is first reviewed for completeness. IRCC assesses whether all required forms, supporting documents, and government fees have been properly submitted. Depending on the program, this may include resumes, proof of funds, language test results, police certificates, educational credential assessments, and other supporting evidence. If documents are missing, incomplete, or suspected to be fraudulent, the application may be returned, delayed, or refused.

For applicants applying through economic immigration programs, such as Express Entry, IRCC also assesses eligibility under the relevant program and verifies the applicant’s Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score and supporting documentation.

IRCC then conducts admissibility assessments, which may include medical, criminality, and security screenings. These checks can vary significantly in complexity and are often responsible for processing delays.

Processing times differ depending on the type of PR application submitted. In general:

Economic immigration applications may take between six months and one year or longer.

may take between six months and one year or longer. Family sponsorship applications often take more than one year.

often take more than one year. Humanitarian and Compassionate (H&C) applications can take several years to process, and in some cases much longer.

Remedies Available for Excessive Delays

Waiting for a decision on a PR application can be frustrating and stressful. Fortunately, applicants who have been waiting beyond normal processing times may have options available to obtain information about their file or encourage movement on the application. While these remedies do not guarantee approval, they may help advance the process.

Requesting GCMS Notes

One of the first steps is often to submit an Access to Information and Privacy (ATIP) request for the applicant’s GCMS notes.

GCMS notes provide access to IRCC’s internal records and can offer valuable insight into the status of an application. These notes may reveal whether additional documentation is required, whether an officer has concerns regarding eligibility, or whether the application is undergoing enhanced background or security screening.

If the notes indicate that action is required on the applicant’s part, such as providing updated documents or clarifying information, addressing those issues promptly may help prevent further delays.

Applying for Mandamus

Where there is no apparent reason for the delay and the application has remained in process well beyond normal timelines, applicants may wish to consider a mandamus application before the Federal Court.

Mandamus is a legal remedy through which an applicant asks the Federal Court to compel IRCC to make a decision on an application that has been subject to an unreasonable delay. To succeed, an applicant generally must demonstrate that:

They have complied with all requirements imposed by IRCC;

IRCC has a public duty to process and determine the application;

There is no adequate alternative remedy available; and

The delay has become unreasonable in the circumstances.

Importantly, the Court does not need to find that the delay has caused severe hardship or financial loss. Rather, the focus is on whether the delay substantially exceeds normal processing times and whether IRCC has a reasonable explanation for the delay.

A successful mandamus application will not require IRCC to approve the application. However, it can compel IRCC to act and render a decision within a specified period.

Conclusion

Delays in permanent residence processing remain a common reality as Canada continues to attract individuals and families seeking to build their lives here. Although lengthy wait times can create uncertainty and disruption, applicants are not without options. Obtaining GCMS notes and, in appropriate circumstances, pursuing a mandamus application can provide clarity and help move an application forward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.