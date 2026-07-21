Permanent Residence Pathways For Skilled Trades Workers In Canada

Canada continues to face labour shortages in a number of skilled trades occupations, creating opportunities for qualified workers who want to make Canada their permanent home. Electricians, plumbers, welders, mechanics, carpenters, and other trades professionals remain in demand across the country, and immigration programs continue to reflect that need.

If you are working in a skilled trade and are interested in becoming a permanent resident of Canada, there may be several pathways available depending on your work experience and individual circumstances.

Express Entry

Express Entry is Canada’s main system for managing applications for permanent residence under several economic immigration programs. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can create a profile and enter the Express Entry pool, where they are ranked using the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS).

Express Entry currently manages applications under three federal programs:

Canadian Experience Class (CEC)

Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP)

Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP)

Skilled trades workers may qualify under the Federal Skilled Trades Program, or in some cases the Federal Skilled Worker Program, depending on their occupation and experience. However, recent invitation trends have largely focused on candidates who qualify under the Canadian Experience Class and those selected through category-based draws.

For trades workers already employed in Canada, the Canadian Experience Class can be an attractive option. To qualify, applicants generally need at least one year of skilled work experience in Canada. That said, CRS cut-off scores in CEC draws are often quite competitive, meaning that meeting the eligibility requirements does not necessarily guarantee an invitation to apply for permanent residence.

Category-Based Draws for Trade Occupations

In recent years, category-based selection has become one of the most promising pathways to permanent residence for skilled trades workers.

Through these draws, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) targets candidates who have experience in occupations that support Canada’s economic and labour market needs. One of the designated categories focuses specifically on trade occupations.

To be eligible, candidates generally must have accumulated at least 12 months of full-time work experience, or the equivalent in part-time work, in an eligible trade occupation within the previous three years. This experience can be gained in Canada or abroad.

One of the key advantages of category-based draws is that they often have lower CRS score requirements than regular Express Entry draws. As a result, candidates who may not be competitive enough to receive an invitation through a general draw may still have a strong chance of being selected through the trades category.

Provincial Nominee Programs

Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) are another important pathway for skilled trades workers seeking permanent residence.

Each province and territory operates immigration streams designed to address its specific labour market needs. Many of these programs target workers in skilled trades occupations, particularly where local employers are experiencing persistent labour shortages.

Some PNP streams are aligned with Express Entry. A successful provincial nomination through one of these streams provides an additional 600 CRS points, which typically results in an invitation to apply for permanent residence.

Eligibility requirements vary by province and program. In many cases, factors such as your occupation, work experience, current employment, and employer support may play an important role.

Finding the Right Pathway

Canada’s immigration system continues to evolve, and the best pathway for one person may not be the best option for another. Factors such as your occupation, work history, location, language ability, and immigration status can all affect your eligibility.