My Summer At Moodys Private Client: Discovering A New Side Of Immigration Law

A summer law student reflects on discovering the business and financial dimensions of immigration law, from E-2 investor pathways to high-volume practice management...

Moodys Private Client Law is part of Moodys Private Client and home to a team of Canadian and US lawyers dedicated to simplifying the journey ahead for individuals and businesses. We take pride in seeing every detail, anticipating every obstacle and relying on our global, multidisciplinary expertise to chart the best path forward for your individual situation and ensure success. Focused on the areas of business law, immigration, trust and estate law, and tax law, our goal is to ensure you and your business are covered from every angle.

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The following blog was written by our Summer Student, Dummie Abdul.

Before I joined Moodys Private Client as a 2L (the second year of a three-year Juris Doctor [JD] program) summer student, my only familiarity with Immigration Law was a basic understanding of practice areas such as family sponsorship, refugee protection, and asylum procedures. What I didn’t expect this summer was how much my preconceived notions of this area of law would be challenged.

My time at the firm introduced me to an entirely different dimension of immigration: the financial and employer component, where global mobility intersects with business strategy. I learned how employers rely on immigration pathways to move talent, support executives, and structure cross‑border operations. Working on E‑2 investor pathways showed me how immigration can hinge on business plans, investment flows, and corporate decision‑making, adding a commercialized dynamic to immigration that I had not initially conceived of.

The High‑Volume Reality of Immigration Practice

One of the biggest surprises was the pace. Immigration is high‑volume, deadline‑driven, and constantly moving. I spent many days completing DS‑160 applications on the US Department of State portal, reviewing documents, and preparing filings for clients with tight timelines.

It was intense, but it taught me how to stay organized, communicate clearly, and maintain accuracy even when dozens of files were moving at once. And despite the volume, every file felt meaningful, each one representing someone’s opportunity, mobility, or next chapter.

Watching Immigration Law Evolve in Real Time

Immigration law changes constantly, and this summer I saw that firsthand. One of the most fascinating projects I worked on involved tracking ancestral lineage for clients who were newly eligible for citizenship under the Bill C‑3 amendments.

Tracing family histories, interpreting generational eligibility, and seeing clients reconnect with citizenship they never knew they had made the work feel alive and deeply impactful. It showed me how policy changes can open doors for people in unexpected ways.

A Supportive and Energizing Environment

What made the experience truly meaningful was the team. The lawyers and staff at Moodys Private Client were patient, encouraging, and genuinely invested in my growth. I felt supported, trusted, and, most importantly, was afforded room to ask as many questions as I needed to learn.

Looking Back

This summer has expanded my understanding of immigration law in ways I didn’t anticipate. I learned:

Immigration is both human and commercial;

High‑volume work can be energizing and rewarding; and

Immigration law evolves constantly, and that’s what makes it exciting.

Most importantly, I left feeling grateful for the mentorship, the learning, and the chance to see immigration law from a new angle that aligns with the future of global mobility.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.