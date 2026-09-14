International Relocation Strategies: Tax, Immigration And Wealth Planning For North America

September 24, 2026

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

CPD: For Lawyers: 1 Substantive Hour

Presenters: Jack Bernstein

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For individuals considering international relocation to or from Canada or the United States, careful preparation can help address the tax, immigration and wealth implications of establishing residence in a new country. Many important considerations arise before a move takes place, while decisions made early can have significant long-term consequences for individuals, families and their assets.



Join Jack Bernstein of Aird & Berlis, Canadian country contributor and editor of the new Wolters Kluwer book, International Relocation and Tax Planning for High-Net-Worth Individuals: A Legal and Lifestyle Guide for Clients and Their Advisors, and Seth Entin of Greenberg Traurig, the book’s U.S. country contributor, for a practical discussion on the key tax, immigration and wealth planning considerations for families seeking an international relocation. Agnes Cha Rudinsky of Greenberg Traurig will provide additional expertise on the immigration process.



Topics include:

Canadian departure tax and tax residency considerations for residents exiting Canada

Tax planning considerations for those moving to Canada

U.S. immigration pathways and pre-immigration tax planning

Trust, private corporation and other cross-border structuring and compliance considerations

U.S. estate and gift tax, Canadian tax and broader wealth planning considerations

Cross-border succession and wealth transfer strategies Our panellists will provide practical guidance on the legal, tax and planning considerations that should be addressed before establishing residence in a new country. Whether you are advising internationally mobile clients or considering a move to the United States or Canada yourself, this webinar will provide insight into planning opportunities and potential pitfalls that can have significant long-term consequences. This is the first webinar of a series titled “International Relocation Strategies.” Future webinars will focus on relocation to Europe and the Caribbean. Click here to join the official waitlist and receive book launch updates, webinar announcements and discounts. Click here to purchase a pre-sale copy. Use the code “PRESALE” for 20% off.

If you are unable to attend the live webinar but are interested in accessing the archive for on-demand viewing, please click on the registration button to be added to the archive mailing list.