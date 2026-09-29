Business Immigration: Getting Your People Into Canada – And Keeping Them Compliant

Who this is for: HR directors, GCs, and operations leads at companies outside Canada that need to send employees to work in Canada, hire foreign nationals for Canadian roles, or relocate key personnel as part of a Canadian market entry.

Canadian business immigration is not a single process. It is a matrix of pathways with different eligibility criteria, timelines, employer obligations, and consequences for getting it wrong. The companies that move fastest into Canada are the ones that map the right pathway before they need it, not after the offer letter is signed.

There is also a risk that immigration planning consistently misses: an employee who starts working in Canada, even informally or temporarily, triggers Canadian payroll obligations and potentially permanent establishment risk for the employer from the first day of Canadian duties. Immigration compliance and tax compliance arise from the same fact pattern. They must be planned together.

In this article:

1. Temporary business entry and work permits

Business travelers to Canada are typically classified as “Business Visitors”, for whom work permits are not required, or “Workers”, for whom a work permit is required.

The business visitor vs. worker distinction: where foreign companies get it wrong

The most common immigration compliance error for foreign companies entering Canada is misclassifying employees as business visitors when they are legally workers. The consequences are significant: a foreign national who works in Canada without a required work permit is inadmissible and can be removed. The employer can face penalties and reputational damage with IRCC that affects future applications.

Subject to certain exceptions, foreign nationals cannot work in Canada without a valid work permit. Under the Canadian regulation”, “work” is broadly defined as:

an activity for which wages are paid or commission is earned, or that is in direct competition with the activities of Canadian citizens or permanent residents in the Canadian labour market.

As such, it is the nature of the activity(ies) that will be conducted in Canada that determine whether a work permit is required. Factors such as:

Frequency of travel to Canada

Length of stay in Canada

Source of pay

are relevant considerations, but ultimately do not determine whether a foreign national is “working” in Canada.

What business visitors can do, and cannot do: Business visitors can attend meetings, negotiate contracts, conduct after-sales service, and engage in certain other business activities without a work permit, provided they are not entering the Canadian labour market, their primary place of business remains outside Canada, and the profit from their activities accrues outside Canada.

What they cannot do is: perform work that a Canadian employee would otherwise perform, provide services to Canadian clients on an ongoing basis, or carry out duties that are part of the Canadian operation’s regular activities. The line between attending a meeting and performing work is not always obvious. When in doubt, assess before travel, not after an inadmissibility finding at the border.

The two pathways: LMIA-required and LMIA-exempt

There are many different work permit categories, each with its own eligibility criteria. These categories are generally distinguished as those for which a Labour Market Impact Assessment is not required and those for which one is required.

The LMIA pathway: when it applies and what it costs in time

The LMIA is a process conducted with Employment and Social Development Canada by which a Canadian employer must prove that it is unable to hire a Canadian citizen or permanent resident who possesses the minimum qualifications required for the position. In most cases, the employer must conduct extensive recruitment efforts in a strictly mandated manner, demonstrate that it is paying the prevailing wage for the occupation in the relevant geographic region, and provide a summary of recruitment results. The employer must also show how the foreign worker, if permitted to fill the position, will provide a benefit to other Canadians — such as job creation, skills transfer, or knowledge transfer.

What the LMIA pathway actually costs in time in 2026

Standard high-wage LMIA: 4–8 weeks for ESDC processing alone, before the work permit application begins;

Work permit application after positive LMIA: a further 8–12 weeks for overseas applicants, or currently approximately 144 days for in-Canada extension applicants;

Total LMIA-based pathway: 8–30 weeks from start to finish in straightforward cases, longer where ESDC requests additional documentation;

Global Talent Stream LMIA (tech roles only): approximately 10 business days for LMIA processing, with the work permit following on a faster timeline.

Before committing to an LMIA-based pathway, assess whether an LMIA-exempt category applies. For most corporate transfers and professional roles, it will, and the time saving is material.

The LMIA-exempt pathway: faster, broader, and underused

LMIA-exempt work permit categories allow foreign nationals to apply directly for a work permit without the employer completing the LMIA process. In 2026, IRCC issues approximately three LMIA-exempt permits for every one LMIA-based permit, reflecting both the breadth of the exempt categories and the growing preference among employers for faster pathways.

The most important LMIA-exempt categories for foreign companies entering Canada are:

Intra-company transferees (ICT): Foreign nationals who have worked for the same employer or a related company for at least one year in the previous three years, in an executive, senior managerial, or specialized knowledge capacity, can transfer to a Canadian branch, subsidiary, affiliate, or parent without an LMIA. Processing time: 4–8 weeks. This is the most commonly used pathway for companies sending key personnel to establish or lead Canadian operations.

CUSMA/USMCA professionals (US and Mexican citizens only): Citizens of the United States and Mexico benefit from expedited work permit access under CUSMA for roles listed in the treaty’s professional categories, including engineers, accountants, lawyers, scientists, computer systems analysts, and others. US citizens can often receive a CUSMA work permit at a port of entry on the same day. Mexican citizens apply at a visa application centre. No LMIA is required. For US and Mexican companies entering Canada, this is frequently the fastest and most cost-effective pathway for professional roles, and it is consistently underused because companies default to the standard LMIA pathway without assessing treaty options first.

Francophone Mobility Program: French-speaking foreign nationals applying to work outside Quebec in a skilled occupation may be eligible for a work permit without an LMIA under the Francophone Mobility Program. This is a meaningful pathway for francophone companies, particularly those from France, Belgium, Switzerland, and North African countries, establishing Canadian operations.

International Experience Canada: A reciprocal program providing working holiday and other work permit access for young nationals of participating countries. Relevant for companies recruiting international talent for junior roles.

Significant Benefit (C11) permits: Where a foreign national’s work in Canada would provide a significant benefit to Canada, culturally, socially, or economically, a work permit can be issued without an LMIA. This category requires individual assessment but can apply to senior executives, specialized researchers, and others whose presence in Canada provides demonstrable national benefit.

Employer compliance obligations: what most foreign companies do not know they owe

Obtaining a work permit for an employee is not the end of the employer’s immigration compliance obligations, it is the beginning. Foreign employers with workers in Canada on employer-specific work permits have ongoing compliance obligations that are actively monitored by IRCC.

Employer-specific work permit holders can only work for the employer named on the permit, in the role described, and in the location specified. If the employee’s role changes, their location changes, or the employer’s corporate structure changes, through a merger, acquisition, or reorganization, the work permit may no longer be valid and a new permit may be required before the change takes effect.

IRCC conducts employer compliance inspections, including unannounced site visits, and can suspend or revoke an employer’s ability to hire foreign workers where violations are found. Violations include paying less than the wage stated in the work permit application, failing to provide the working conditions described, and failing to maintain required records.

What to do before your first Canadian work permit hire

Confirm the correct work permit category before drafting the offer letter, the category determines the timeline, the application process, and the ongoing compliance obligations;

Assess whether the role qualifies for an LMIA-exempt pathway before initiating an LMIA, the time saving can be months;

For US and Mexican hires, assess CUSMA professional categories first, same-day port of entry processing is available for qualifying roles;

Establish a work permit expiry tracking system before the first permit is issued, working beyond a permit’s expiry date is a serious inadmissibility issue;

Brief HR and finance on the payroll and source deduction obligations that arise simultaneously with the work authorization, these are separate compliance streams that must be managed together.

Quebec: a separate immigration layer

Foreign companies with Quebec operations must navigate an additional layer of provincial immigration, requiring a Certificat d’acceptation du Québec (CAQ) for most Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) applicants, which adds 4-8 weeks to timelines. While LMIA-exempt pathways under the International Mobility Program often bypass this, employers must consider mandatory French language proficiency for CAQ renewals after three years.

2. Permanent residency

A Permanent Resident of Canada can work in any capacity, for any employer, and in any location in Canada.

Why permanent residency matters for foreign companies

For foreign companies planning a sustained Canadian presence, permanent residency is not only an employee benefit, it is a workforce stability and compliance tool. A permanent resident cannot have their work authorization revoked, does not require employer-specific permits, and can move between roles and employers without triggering new permit requirements. For key personnel whose long-term presence in Canada is central to the Canadian operation, a pathway to permanent residency is often the most operationally efficient long-term solution.

Important note: foreign companies placing talent in Quebec must navigate a separate, points-based provincial immigration framework that bypasses the federal Express Entry system, requiring a Certificat de sélection du Québec (CSQ) for permanent residency. Both the Programme de l’expérience québécoise (PEQ) and the Programme de sélection des travailleurs qualifiés (PSTQ) necessitate verified French language proficiency, meaning that employees destined for long-term Quebec roles should begin French language preparation well in advance of any permanent residency application, it is a threshold requirement, not a scoring factor.

Like with work permit categories, there are multiple pathways to obtaining Permanent Residency status – each with its own unique set of criteria. Some of these categories require a first approval step through a program established by a specific province or territory (commonly known a “Provincial Nominee Programs”) while others involve a direct application to the federal government.

The main pathways relevant to foreign companies and their employees

Express Entry – the federal points-based system: Express Entry manages applications for three federal economic immigration programs: the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Canadian Experience Class, and the Federal Skilled Trades Program. Candidates are scored on a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) based on age, education, language ability, and Canadian work experience. The highest-scoring candidates receive Invitations to Apply in regular draws conducted by IRCC. Processing time for Express Entry applications with complete documentation is targeted at six months. A valid job offer from a Canadian employer adds significant points and can accelerate invitation timing.

Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs): Every province and territory operates its own immigration streams targeting workers with skills and experience relevant to that province’s labour market. PNP nominations add 600 CRS points in Express Entry, effectively guaranteeing an invitation to apply. For employees who do not score competitively in Express Entry without employer support, a PNP pathway supported by the Canadian employer is frequently the most reliable route to permanent residency. Each province has different streams, different eligibility criteria, and different processing timelines.

Intra-company transferees and the path to permanent residency: Employees who enter Canada as intra-company transferees on LMIA-exempt work permits can accumulate Canadian work experience that qualifies them for the Canadian Experience Class under Express Entry. For companies that bring key personnel to Canada as ICT workers, the permanent residency pathway through Canadian work experience is a natural continuation, and one that companies should map out from the initial ICT application, not after the employee has been in Canada for two years.

Eligibility criteria across pathways include: education level, work experience outside Canada, work experience in Canada, work experience in a specific occupation, employer support and job offer, and language ability in English and/or French. French language ability carries increasing weight in Express Entry draws, particularly for candidates targeting Quebec or francophone communities outside Quebec.

The intersection of immigration and tax: the risk that falls between departments

This is the compliance gap that costs foreign companies the, and that immigration counsel and tax counsel address separately when they should be addressing it together.

When a foreign employee works in Canada, whether on a work permit, as a business visitor who crosses the line into worker status, or informally as a remote employee, the following obligations arise simultaneously:

Canadian payroll source deductions: income tax withholding, CPP contributions, and EI premiums from the first day of Canadian employment duties.

Potential permanent establishment risk: an employee with authority to conclude contracts in Canada can create a Canadian permanent establishment for the foreign employer, triggering corporate income tax exposure.

Social security agreement assessment: whether the employee can remain covered under their home-country social security program rather than contributing to CPP.

None of these obligations are triggered by the immigration pathway chosen. They are triggered by the physical presence of the employee performing employment duties in Canada. A company that manages work permit compliance correctly but does not connect the immigration team with the tax and payroll team will be compliant on the border and non-compliant everywhere else.

Key takeaways