Canadian Citizenship By Descent Webinar (Video)

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Got Canadian Roots? You might already be a Canadian citizen.
Do you have a Canadian parent, grandparent, or even great-grandparent? You could be closer to Canadian citizenship than you think.
Join Hilete Stein and Valerie Kleinman for this eye-opening pop-up webinar to discover how your family history might open the door to citizenship by descent. We will walk you through who qualifies, who does not, and how the application process works. While thousands of Americans may now be eligible, proving your claim is key.
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