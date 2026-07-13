Working In Canada While Waiting For Permanent Residence: Understanding PNP-Based Work Permits

Cansu Aydemir’s articles from Green and Spiegel are most popular:

Receiving a provincial nomination is a significant milestone, but for many applicants, it is not the end of the immigration process. Permanent residence applications can still take months to finalize, leaving many nominees wondering whether they can begin working in Canada in the meantime.

In many cases, the answer is yes.

If you have been nominated by a province and meet the applicable requirements, you may be eligible for a Provincial Nominee Program (PNP)-based work permit. This is an employer-specific work permit that is exempt from the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) requirement under exemption code T13.

What Is a PNP-Based Work Permit?

A PNP-based work permit allows certain provincial nominees to work for their supporting employer while their permanent residence application is being processed.

Unlike many employer-specific work permits, employers are not required to obtain an LMIA before hiring the foreign national. Instead, the provincial nomination and work permit support letter serve as the basis for the exemption.

It is important to note that this does not mean the work permit is “open.” It remains tied to the employer identified in the application.

Who May Qualify?

Although requirements vary slightly between provinces, applicants generally need:

a valid provincial nomination;

a work permit support letter issued by the nominating province or territory;

a genuine job offer from an eligible employer that is consistent with the nomination; and

to satisfy all other applicable admissibility and work permit requirements.

Recent Change: AOR Is Not Always Required

One of the most significant recent developments is IRCC’s temporary policy regarding proof that a permanent residence application has been submitted.

Historically, applicants generally had to provide their Acknowledgement of Receipt (AOR) when applying for a PNP-based work permit.

However, under IRCC’s temporary operational guidance introduced in June 2026, applicants who have submitted their permanent residence application but have not yet received an AOR may still be able to proceed by providing alternative evidence of submission, such as:

confirmation that the application was submitted through the PR portal;

proof that the required government fees were paid; or

other evidence accepted by IRCC confirming the application has been received.

This temporary flexibility currently applies to eligible applications received by IRCC on or before December 31, 2026.

Timing Matters

If you are already in Canada with valid work authorization, timing can be critical.

Submitting a new work permit application before your current status expires may allow you to continue working under maintained status while IRCC processes the application, provided the legal requirements are met.

Waiting until after your status expires may significantly affect your ability to continue working in Canada.

A Note About Provincial Differences

While the legal framework for PNP-based work permits is established federally, each province and territory administers its own nominee program.

As a result, procedures, including when and how a work permit support letter is issued, can vary considerably between jurisdictions. Applicants should always review the requirements of the province that nominated them before submitting an application.

If you have questions about your eligibility for a PNP-based work permit or need assistance with your application, our team would be happy to help. Please contact us to discuss your options.