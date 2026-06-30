New Ontario PNP Stream Announced – The Ontario Workforce Priority Stream

What Changed with the OINP?

The biggest change is the replacement of eight existing OINP streams with a single Ontario Workforce Priority stream. The new stream includes three distinct pathways:

TEER 0-3 Pathway: For skilled workers in all TEER 0-3 occupations with a full-time, permanent job offer in Ontario.

For skilled workers in all TEER 0-3 occupations with a full-time, permanent job offer in Ontario. TEER 4-5 Pathway: For workers in all TEER 4 and 5 occupations with a full-time, permanent job offer in Ontario.

For workers in all TEER 4 and 5 occupations with a full-time, permanent job offer in Ontario. Self-Employed Physicians Pathway: For self-employer physicians who are members in good standing with the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Ontario.

Each of these streams has more complex eligibility and selection criteria. More details can be found below.

For now, Ontario’s EOI system has closed while the province updates its online platforms. No further invitations will be issued under the former streams, and candidates whose EOIs did not result in an invitation will need to submit a new EOI once the new system opens.

Applicants who have already submitted a complete application for provincial nomination after receiving an invitation under one of the former streams are not affected. Their applications will continue to be assessed under the eligibility requirements that were in place when they applied.

Ontario Officially Closes Eight Immigration Streams

As part of the redesign, Ontario has officially closed the following former OINP immigration streams:

Employer Job Offer: Foreign Worker

Employer Job Offer: International Student

Employer Job Offer: In-Demand Skills

Master’s Graduate

PhD Graduate

Express Entry Human Capital Priorities

Express Entry French-Speaking Skilled Worker

Express Entry Skilled Trades

New Ontario Workforce Priority Stream

The new Ontario Workforce Priority stream is designed to become Ontario’s primary employer-driven immigration stream. It contains three separate pathways for TEER 0-3 workers, TEER 4-5 workers, and self-employed physicians.

TEER categories define occupations in different levels based on Training, Education, Experience, and Responsibilities: aka TEER.

The redesign places much more emphasis on Ontario work experience and Ontario job offers. A job offer from an Ontario employer is a mandatory eligibility criterion for all applicants aside from self-employed physicians.

OINP TEER 0-3 Pathway

The TEER 0-3 pathway is intended for internationally trained workers with a full-time, permanent job offer in a TEER 0, 1, 2 or 3 occupation.

Applicants must meet work experience requirements by demonstrating one of the following:

six consecutive months working in the job offer position for the employer within the past 12 months;

for recent Ontario graduates, three consecutive months working in the job offer position within the past 12 months; or

two years of cumulative work experience in the occupation within the past five years.

Applicants working in regulated occupations who already hold the appropriate Ontario licence are exempt from the work experience requirement.

Applicants must also demonstrate language proficiency equivalent to Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) 6 and have completed a post-secondary diploma or degree.

Some occupations will be eligible with language proficiency equivalent to only CLB 5. More details on this expected soon.

OINP TEER 4-5 Pathway

Workers with job offers in TEER 4 or 5 occupations may also qualify under the Ontario Workforce Priority stream. To be eligible, applicants must demonstrate all the following requirements:

a full-time, permanent job offer;

nine months of cumulative work experience with the Ontario employer in the job offer position during the previous two years;

language proficiency of at least CLB 4;

a Canadian secondary school diploma or equivalent; and

a wage that meets the median wage for the occupation.

OINP Self-Employed Physicians Pathway

Ontario has also introduced a dedicated pathway for self-employed physicians. Unlike most applicants under the Ontario Workforce Priority stream, eligible physicians do not need a job offer.

Instead, applicants must meet the following requirements: