49% Of Canadian Visitor Visas Get Refused — Here's Why (And What To Do) (Video)

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Nearly half of all Canadian visitor visa applications are refused — and most people have no idea why. Refusal letters are vague, templated, and tell you almost nothing. In this episode of Border Banter, immigration attorneys Sonia Sidhu and Alexandra Cole break down exactly what IRCC officers are actually looking at, the most common reasons applications fail, and what you can realistically do after a refusal. What we cover:

The 3 IRCC portals and which one is right for your situation

The one question every officer is really trying to answer

Why the new TRV portal is leading to more refusals — not fewer

Financial sufficiency: what it means and why even wealthy applicants get refused

Ties to home country — what actually proves you'll leave

How your travel history, family, and employment all factor in

What "dual intent" means and how it can work for or against you

Border crossing with an approved visa — can you still be denied entry?

What to do after a refusal: reapplying, appeals, and your real options

If you've been refused a Canadian visitor visa — or you're worried your application isn't strong enough — this episode is for you. Subscribe for new episodes of Border Banter — breaking down Canadian immigration one topic at a time.