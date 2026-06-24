Employer Options For Streamlined Immigration Paths For AI Professionals

The Canadian government has introduced a fast-track immigration pathway specifically designed for AI professionals, promising work permits in as little as 20 business days through an enhanced Global Talent Stream.

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On June 4, 2026, the Federal government announced a new fast-track pathway for hiring AI professionals from abroad, forming a key pillar of its broader “AI for All Strategy.” The initiative aims to position Canada as a global leader in AI adoption, targeting 250,000 new AI-related jobs and an additional $200 billion in economic growth over the next five years.

With the help of this new pathway, eligible professionals in AI-related fields will enjoy fast-tracked Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) processing and expedited work permit processing through Canada’s pre-existing Global Talent Stream (GTS). This may provide work permits within as little as twenty business days.

The Global Talent Stream

The GTS is a pre-existing Labour Market Impact Assessment stream designed to help innovative, fast-growing companies quickly hire highly specialized foreign talent in the technology sector. It does so by accelerating the LMIA process, which is a screening and authorization process employers must, in many cases, complete before hiring a foreign worker. Although there are several LMIA exempt pathways that may be available, LMIAs are a common requirement for international recruitment. As the LMIA process and subsequent work permit application can take several months, the streamlined 10-day processing period available through GTS is attractive for employers looking to scale their AI workforce quickly when LMIA exempt options are unavailable.

The GTS operates under two categories:

Category A: Partner-Referred Talent — Reserved for high-growth, innovative companies seeking to bring in unique candidates to scale their operations. Candidates typically hold an advanced degree in a specialized field or possess a minimum of five years of specialized experience with demonstrated industry-specific achievements. A formal referral from a designated partner organization is required. Category B: In-Demand Occupations — Open to companies of any size looking to fill highly skilled positions facing domestic labour shortages. No formal referral is required, but the position must appear on the Global Talent Occupations List, which targets professionals such as software engineers, data scientists, IT architects, and cybersecurity specialists.

Although the new AI pathway will fall under the GTS umbrella, the government is yet to specify whether it will fall under the above-noted categories or if an entirely new category will be created to facilitate AI professional movement. For example, Category B may be expanded to include occupations in demand in the AI sector or a new AI-focused category may be created. We are also awaiting further information on which occupations will be included in this AI pathway but would expect technology and engineering professions to be prioritized.

Employer takeaways

While the new pathway does not exempt employers from the LMIA requirement, it dramatically compresses the timeline, reducing what has traditionally been a months-long process to a matter of weeks. This creates significant practical impacts for employers:

Faster access to top-tier AI talent, allowing businesses to fill critical roles before competitors in jurisdictions with slower immigration processing times

Greater efficiency in scaling innovative operations, particularly for companies integrating AI into their core business functions

A clear policy signal that the federal government views AI hiring as an economic priority, meaning employers in this space can expect continued regulatory support and potentially expanded pathways in the future

As further details emerge about this category, including information on eligible occupations, wage thresholds, and GTS category details, employers should begin preparing recruitment and compliance processes now to take full advantage once the pathway launches.

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