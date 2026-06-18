Understanding The C10 Significant Benefit Work Permit — A Strategic LMIA-Exempt Pathway

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Why Would an Employer Consider C10?

The Significant Benefit Work Permit (“C10”) enables employers to bring in uniquely skilled foreign nationals without requiring a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA). Instead of having to conduct recruitment to show that no Canadian or Permanent Resident of Canada was qualified for the role or making commitments to expend resources towards training and skills development under a Labour Market Benefit Plan (LMBP), employers can save significant time, resources and secure key talent more efficiently by leveraging the C10 Work Permit. To do so, it must be demonstrated that the foreign worker is expected to deliver clear and compelling benefits to Canada — economically, socially, or culturally.

You might ask, what about Canada’s numerous other work permit categories which are exempt from the requirement for an LMIA, including those provided for in our free trade agreements? Despite having 15 free trade agreements covering 51 countries, and numerous other LMIA-exempt categories, as one reviews the eligibility criteria including education, occupation, years of work experience, and length of time the worker needs to be in Canada, these options are often ruled out.

For applicants that are coming from countries without a free trade agreement or who do not fit within the criteria of another more objective LMIA-exempt work permit category, the C10 Work Permit can be a flexible tool, when used correctly.

What Constitutes “Significant Benefit”?

It is important to keep in mind that C10 is not meant to be used merely to circumvent the LMIA process. It must be shown that the prospective foreign worker’s contribution to Canada is so significant that the usual LMIA process can be overridden. The work must provide real added value to Canada’s labour market and broader economic, societal and/or cultural goals.

This is a discretionary category, meaning the assessing officer will assess the information and documentation required and conduct a subjective analysis to determine if they are satisfied with the significant benefit. It is extremely important for benefits to be meaningful and well-documented. Credible supporting documentation is essential — including detailed justification letters, objective evidence of the worker’s expertise, measurable impact projections, and can address any combination of the relevant benefits:

Economic Benefits: demonstrating that the foreign worker’s role will enhance Canadian industry through job creation, innovation, market expansion, or regional economic growth. Social Benefits: showing value to Canadian society at large, such as advancing public safety, infrastructure resilience, environmental stewardship, or community well-being. Cultural Benefits: supporting cultural development by bringing internationally recognized expertise, accomplishments, or activities that enhance arts, heritage, and cultural exchange.

Why C10 is Valuable to Employers

Companies are enabled through the C10 category to secure world-class talent whose contributions are strategically important to Canada’s competitiveness, innovation ecosystem, and public interest priorities. For employers — especially in highly specialized fields where time is of the essence — the C10 exemption offers a valuable alternative to the LMIA process. It can reduce processing delays tied to LMIA applications, which from start to finish can take some employers upwards of 6 months to complete.

The C10 option is particularly relevant in sectors where Canadian firms compete globally for limited expertise, including advanced research, defence technology, and critical infrastructure systems. Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy released in February of 2026 comes to mind as a prime example of a where C10 can come into play for Canadian enterprise.

The strategy focuses on providing a technological and operational advantage to the Canadian Armed Forces and its security partners in their mission to defend Canada, and aims to maximize growth, job creation and economic benefits for Canadians. With more than 81.8 billion being allocated over the next five years, and with defence spending expected to reach and subsequently exceed the NATO spending target of 2% of GDP this year, Canada is well poised to be a greater player in defence procurement.

The labour market outlook under this plan envisions 125,000 new jobs over 10 years, and occupations in Engineering, Cybersecurity, Avionics, Aerospace Software Developers, Welders, Electricians, CNC machinists among many others are expected to grow. This growth, at least in the initial stage, would be anticipated to require skilled workers from other countries to enable the skills development and integration needed on defence projects. For example, both the submarine proposals from TKMS and Hanwha include enhanced training and skill development. In the context of this, companies investing in this space and looking for partnerships will need to assess options proactively as they strive to ensure key foreign resources are in place where necessary to support engagements.

Let’s take a look at an illustrative example:

Supporting Defence Sector Innovation

Company Profile:

A Canadian defence technology firm developing next-generation autonomous systems secures a critical government contract requiring rapid deployment of advanced artificial intelligence systems.

Talent Profile:

A foreign expert in defence-grade autonomous systems with experience leading complex military AI integration projects for allied governments.

Application Strategy:

An immigration specialist prepares a C10 exemption submission demonstrating how the expert’s presence will accelerate development timelines, create highly skilled Canadian jobs, and enhance Canada’s defence capabilities. The application emphasizes knowledge transfer to Canadian engineers, innovation spillover benefits, and strategic national interest considerations.

Outcome:

Approval of a C10 work permit enables rapid onboarding, allowing the company to meet critical deliverables without delays associated with LMIA processing.

The C10 Significant Benefit Work Permit stands out as a strategic work permit category for Canadian employers seeking to attract exceptional talent whose contributions meaningfully advance national priorities. When properly supported with detailed documentation and objective evidence, this LMIA-exempt category can be a powerful and efficient tool for companies operating in high-impact sectors such as defence, advanced technology, and critical infrastructure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.