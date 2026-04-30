April 2026: Key IRCC Policy Changes Affecting International Students And Refugee Claimants

April 2026 brings two major shifts in Canadian immigration policy: international students at post-secondary institutions will no longer need separate co-op work permits for mandatory academic placements, and new asylum eligibility rules take effect following recent legislative amendments. These changes streamline processes for students while reshaping the framework for refugee claimants entering Canada.

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April 2026 has brought significant developments in Canadian immigration policy landscape that affect both international students and refugee claimants.

Two updates warrant attention: the removal of the separate co-op work permit requirement for many post-secondary international students, and the implementation of new asylum eligibility rules following recent legislative changes.

Removal of Separate Co-op Work Permit Requirement

Effective April 1, 2026, eligible post-secondary international students are no longer required to obtain a separate co-op work permit to complete mandatory work placements forming part of their academic programs.

This change applies to placements such as co-ops, internships, practicums, and other work-integrated learning requirements that are essential to program completion. Eligible students may now rely on their study permit, provided they meet the required conditions, including maintaining valid student status and participating in placements that are formally required by their institution.

It is important to note that this change applies only to eligible post-secondary students. Secondary school students continue to require co-op work permits, and general work authorization rules for international students remain unchanged.

This policy change is expected to reduce administrative burden and streamline the process for students completing required academic placements.

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