Understanding Canada’s Express Entry Priorities For 2026

Canada’s immigration system continues to evolve in response to labour shortages and economic priorities. In February 2026, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced changes to its Express Entry category-based selection system, introducing additional targeted pathways aimed at attracting highly skilled talent to Canada.

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Canada’s immigration system continues to evolve in response to labour shortages and economic priorities. In February 2026, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (the “IRCC”) announced changes to its Express Entry category-based selection system, introducing additional targeted pathways aimed at attracting highly skilled talent to Canada.

Understanding Category-Based Express Entry Draws

Express Entry is Canada’s primary system for selecting skilled workers for permanent residence. Candidates create an online profile and are ranked using the Comprehensive Ranking System (the “CRS”), which awards points based on factors such as age, education, work experience, and language ability.

Historically, the highest-ranking candidates were invited to apply for permanent residence only through general draws. However, in May 2023, IRCC announced category-based selection, expanding the system beyond a purely points-driven model. This targeted approach allowed Canada to prioritize candidates with specific in-demand skills and experience. As a result, individuals working in sectors such as healthcare, skilled trades, education, and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (“STEM”) were eligible to receive invitations to apply for permanent residency even if their CRS scores were lower than those typically required in general draws.

Building on the categories introduced in 2023, IRCC announced additional priority occupations in February 2026 that may qualify for invitations under the category-based selection framework. By expanding these targeted draws, Canada aims to better address labour shortages in key sectors and attract individuals whose expertise aligns with national economic priorities.

Key Express Entry Categories in 2026

In February, IRCC announced several new priority categories for targeted invitations in 2026. These categories are intended to address workforce shortages and strengthen Canada’s long-term economic growth.

New priority sectors include:

Researchers and Senior Managers with Canadian work experience;

Professionals in transport-related occupations, such as pilots, aircraft mechanics, and inspectors;

Skilled military recruits; and

Foreign-trained medical doctors with Canadian work experience.

Continued Focus for French- Speaking Candidates, Healthcare, and Skilled Trades

Alongside the introduction of the new priority sectors, the federal government will continue conducting Express Entry draws targeting candidates in areas that remain critical to Canada’s labour market needs. These include:

Candidates with strong French-language proficiency ;

; Healthcare and social services professionals , including nurse practitioners, dentists, pharmacists, psychologists, and chiropractors;

, including nurse practitioners, dentists, pharmacists, psychologists, and chiropractors; STEM occupations; and

Skilled trades workers, such as carpenters, plumbers, and machinists.

Among these newly introduced and continuing priority sectors, this article focuses specifically on senior managers, STEM professionals, and healthcare workers.

Senior Managers

A significant development in 2026 includes the introduction of a category targeting senior managers with Canadian work experience. This pathway targets individuals who have held senior executive or leadership roles within Canadian organizations, recognizing the important role that experienced leaders play in driving economic growth, managing organizations, and supporting innovation.

STEM Professionals

Canada continues to prioritize workers in STEM fields, which are central to the country’s innovation-driven economy. Professionals working in these areas contribute to research, technological development, and the advancement of emerging industries.

Through targeted Express Entry draws, Canada aims to attract talent that can support long-term economic competitiveness and technological advancement. For international professionals already working in Canada’s technology and research sectors, category-based draws may improve their chances of receiving an invitation to apply for permanent residence.

Healthcare Workers

Healthcare continues to be one of the most important priority sectors for immigration. Canada’s healthcare system has faced significant staffing shortages in recent years, particularly in specialized medical and other health-related professions.

To address these challenges, healthcare and social services occupations remain a key focus of category-based Express Entry draws. The 2026 updates also introduced a specific category for physicians with Canadian work experience, which may help retain internationally trained doctors who are already contributing to the Canadian healthcare system. These measures are intended to strengthen healthcare delivery across the country and improve access to essential medical services.

Final Thoughts

Canada’s immigration system continues to adapt to the country’s economic and demographic needs. The introduction of new Express Entry categories in 2026 demonstrates a clear effort to attract individuals who can contribute meaningfully to Canada’s workforce, innovation capacity, and public services.

As the category-based selection system continues to evolve, understanding how these priorities operate can be an important step for individuals considering Canada as their long-term home.

If your experience aligns with these roles, it is worth assessing your eligibility and taking a strategic approach to your application. Our immigration lawyers can guide you through the process and help you maximize these opportunities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.