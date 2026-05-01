Canada’s Visa Cancellation Powers: What Visitors, Students & Workers In British Columbia Need To Know

Canada has significantly expanded its authority to cancel visitor visas, work permits, and study permits—even after they've been issued and while holders are already in the country.

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Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) are actively exercising an expanded legal authority that allows officers to cancel Temporary Resident Visas (TRVs), ETAs, study permits, and work permit.

Regulatory amendments came into force on January 31, 2025.These cancellation powers are to ensure ongoing compliance throughout a person’s stay.

Why This Matters

Officers now have authority to cancel issued TRVs, ETAs, work permits, and study permits if:

New admissibility issues arise (criminality, medical concerns, misrepresentation)

They believe the person may not leave Canada at the end of their stay (a newly clarified ground)

The document was issued based on an administrative error

The document is lost, destroyed, or abandoned (automatic cancellation)

The inpidual becomes a permanent resident or is deceased(automatic cancellation)

Cancellation can happen before travel, at the border, or while the person is already living in Canada.

New Announcement on March 26,2026: How Bill C‑12 Strengthens Canada’s Immigration Controls

In addition to visa cancellation powers, Canada introduced a major legislative update on March 26, 2026, when Bill C‑12(the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act) became law. This bill expands the federal government’s authority in four areas—two of which directly support, reinforce, and enhance Canada’s new cancellation and compliance measures.

1. New Eligibility Requirements for Asylum Claims

Two new rules now determine whether an asylum claim can be referred to the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB):

Claims made more than one year after a person’s first entry to Canada (after June 24, 2020) are no longer eligible.

Claims made more than 14 days after irregular entry between U.S. border ports will also be ineligible.

These rules are designed to protect system capacity, deter misuse, and prevent asylum claims being used as a pathway around traditional immigration programs.

2. A Modernized Asylum Process

The new Act also reforms how asylum claims are received and decided. Over the coming months, new regulations will:

Simplify online application procedures

Refer only complete (“schedule‑ready”) claims to the IRB

Treat claims as abandoned if the claimant voluntarily returns to their home country

Remove long‑inactive files

Speed up voluntary departures by making withdrawal-based removal orders effective immediately

Appoint trained representatives for vulnerable claimants

These changes aim to move claims more efficiently through the system while reducing backlogs.

3. Expanded Domestic Information Sharing

The Immigration Department now has clearer authority to share personal information with:

Provincial/territorial governments

Federal departments

Internal IRCC programs

This allows for quicker identity verification, improved service delivery, and tighter compliance oversight,all of which directly support real‑time immigration monitoring.

Strict privacy safeguards still apply, including written agreements and mandatory privacy impact assessments for new data‑sharing uses.

4. New Tools to Manage Immigration Documents

The new Act complements the 2025–2026 cancellation powers by giving the federal government the ability to manage large groups of immigration documents during emergencies or security concerns.

With Governor in Council approval, IRCC can now:

Cancel, suspend, or amend batches of visas or permits

Pause intake of specific applications

Suspend processing for certain categories

These measures do not affect asylum claims and do not allow the government to revoke permanent resident or temporary resident status, but they significantly expand Canada’s ability to respond quickly to large‑scale issues.

Who Is Most Affected

Visitors (TRV & eTA Holders) Officers may cancel travel authorizations if new information suggests an overstay risk or a change in eligibility. International Students Study permits may be cancelled if issued in error, if admissibility changes occur, or if the DLI loses compliance status. Temporary Foreign Workers Increased scrutiny applies to job duties, wages, employer compliance, and work locations

How to Protect Your Status

For Inpiduals

Keep information accurate and updated

Maintain valid passports

Follow all study/work/visitor conditions

Seek legal advice if your circumstances change

For Employers

Ensure job duties and wages match LMIA/filing details

Document any changes immediately

Train HR teams on immigration compliance

Conclusion

Immigration authorities have more tools to cancel immigration documents, enforce timelines, tighten asylum eligibility, and manage large groups of immigration applications. For inpiduals and employers in British Columbia, staying informed and compliant is essential.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.