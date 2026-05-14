Green And Spiegel Congratulates Jewish Family And Children’s Service On Receiving The 2026 PBA Immigration Law Pro Bono Award

Green and Spiegel, U.S. is proud to recognize the Jewish Family and Children’s Service (JFCS) Immigration Legal Department as the recipient of the Pennsylvania Bar Association’s 2026 Immigration Law Pro Bono Award.

Presented at the PBA Annual Meeting, this award honors individuals and organizations that have made a meaningful impact through pro bono legal services in immigration law. Sponsored by Green and Spiegel, U.S. and coordinated in partnership with the PBA Immigration Law Committee, the award highlights those who have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to expanding access to justice for vulnerable immigrant communities.

JFCS was selected in recognition of its comprehensive and compassionate legal services supporting immigrants at critical moments in their lives. Through dedicated legal teams, JFCS represents unaccompanied minors, assists individuals seeking asylum and legal status, and supports refugees and other vulnerable populations in navigating complex immigration processes. Their work provides not only legal guidance, but also a pathway to stability, safety, and self-sufficiency.

At Green and Spiegel, we believe that pro bono service is a fundamental part of advancing equity within the legal system. We are honored to sponsor this award and to celebrate organizations like JFCS that embody the highest ideals of our profession through service, advocacy, and impact.

We extend our congratulations to JFCS on this well-deserved recognition and thank them for their continued leadership in immigration legal services.