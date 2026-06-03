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3 June 2026

You're Already A Canadian Citizen (And Don't Know It) (Podcast)

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Green and Spiegel

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Green and Spiegel is one of the world's oldest immigration law firms, with over 60 years of experience assisting a global clientele. Focusing exclusively on immigration law, the lawyers at Green and Spiegel provide a broad range of immigration services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
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Green & Spiegel Immigration Lawyers is excited to introduce a new way to stay informed and connected in the ever-changing world of immigration law—our official podcast, Border Banter: An Immigration Podcast.
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Border Banter: An Immigration Podcast

Green & Spiegel Immigration Lawyers is excited to introduce a new way to stay informed and connected in the ever-changing world of immigration law—our official podcast, Border Banter: An Immigration Podcast.

At Green & Spiegel, we understand that immigration law can be complex, fast-moving, and difficult to navigate. Border Banter: An Immigration Podcast was created to make these topics more accessible by delivering timely insights, practical guidance, and real-world perspectives in a conversational format.

Through engaging discussions led by our experienced lawyers—and occasional guest experts—we aim to provide clarity on the issues that matter most to our clients and community.

Each episode will cover relevant and timely topics, including:

  • Real-world scenarios based on client experiences
  • Strategic insights on visas, work permits, and compliance
  • Practical guidance for employers, HR professionals, and individuals
  • Analysis of breaking news and regulatory changes
  • Immigration policy updates in the U.S. and Canada

Our goal is to equip listeners with information they can apply with confidence.

The first episode of Border Banter: An Immigration Podcast is now available on YouTube and Spotify.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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