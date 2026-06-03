You're Already A Canadian Citizen (And Don't Know It) (Podcast)

Green & Spiegel Immigration Lawyers is excited to introduce a new way to stay informed and connected in the ever-changing world of immigration law—our official podcast, Border Banter: An Immigration Podcast.

At Green & Spiegel, we understand that immigration law can be complex, fast-moving, and difficult to navigate. Border Banter: An Immigration Podcast was created to make these topics more accessible by delivering timely insights, practical guidance, and real-world perspectives in a conversational format.

Through engaging discussions led by our experienced lawyers—and occasional guest experts—we aim to provide clarity on the issues that matter most to our clients and community.

Each episode will cover relevant and timely topics, including:

Real-world scenarios based on client experiences

based on client experiences Strategic insights on visas, work permits, and compliance

on visas, work permits, and compliance Practical guidance for employers, HR professionals, and individuals

for employers, HR professionals, and individuals Analysis of breaking news and regulatory changes

and regulatory changes Immigration policy updates in the U.S. and Canada

Our goal is to equip listeners with information they can apply with confidence.

The first episode of Border Banter: An Immigration Podcast is now available on YouTube and Spotify.