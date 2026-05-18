Has Canada’s Start-Up Visa Program Reached A Breaking Point?

The Start-up Visa (SUV) program[1] was initially introduced in 2013 as a direct pathway to permanent residency in Canada, designed to encourage investment in the Canadian economy while attracting talent...

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The SUV Program

The Start-up Visa (SUV) program1 was initially introduced in 2013 as a direct pathway to permanent residency in Canada, designed to encourage investment in the Canadian economy while attracting talent and innovative entrepreneurs to Canada’s technology sector.

Eligibility for the SUV program required a qualifying startup along with an investment commitment (commitment certificate) from an Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC)-approved Designated Organization. These organizations included approved Venture Capital (VC) funds willing to invest a minimum of $200,000 CAD into the startup, Angel Investor groups with a minimum $75,000 CAD investment, or acceptance into and completion of an approved incubator program.

Successful applicants also had to meet minimum language requirements, clear background checks, and provide proof of funds to support both themselves and the business in Canada.

The Downfall of the SUV

Launched with high expectations and early promise, the program soon unravelled under the weight of unforeseen challenges. Wait times for application processing steadily increased as the program’s popularity grew. Additionally, applicants faced challenges applying for initial work permits; an integral status document required for many SUV applicants to drive their businesses in Canada. IRCC’s lack of regulated support for these new and emerging businesses brought significant criticism from both the startup and immigration communities.

Long Wait Times

Between 2013 and 2015, when the program was initially introduced, 80% of SUV program applications were processed within 185 days.2

Since then, processing times have steadily increased, largely as a result of the program’s popularity and growing IRCC backlogs. By the end of 2025, estimated processing times for permanent residence through the SUV program had escalated dramatically, reaching projections of over ten (10) years.

The delay in approvals limited many startups’ abilities to enter the Canadian market. While Start-ups typically require flexibility to remain competitive, the SUV program’s rigidity and lengthy processing times had the opposite effect, limiting start-ups from remaining competitive in Canadian markets.

Inconsistent Work Permit Approval Process

SUV applicants wishing to work on their startups in Canada were required to apply for a work permit, offered as part of the program. The initial work permits were only offered for one year and many applicants received refusals on extensions for failing to provide proof of ongoing business activity in Canada. It was not until October of 2024 that IRCC relaxed the work permit requirements with the introduction of a new three-year open work permit. The new work permit allowed SUV applicants to work for any employer and addressed some of the initial criticisms, though many applicants still faced work permit refusals either on their initial work permit or renewal applications.

As a result, many startups could not leverage the work permit offerings to grow their businesses in Canada, putting their permanent residence applications at risk.

Organizational Reliance

Another significant shortfall of the SUV program was that it required support from a designated organization. The objective of the designated organization was to verify the legitimacy and viability of entrepreneurs seeking permanent residency in Canada and to provide support for entrepreneurs through investment and guidance. Unfortunately, the support letters became more transactional than transformative, resulting in less mentorship support for businesses seeking to enter the Canadian market than initially envisioned.

Program Paused

As of January 1, 2026, the Federal Government paused the SUV program. Only those applicants who apply by June 30, 2026, and received a valid 2025 commitment certificate (dated prior to December 31, 2025) can still apply.3

Alternative Permanent Residence Programs

Entrepreneur Pilot Program

Expansive, “direct-to-permanent residence” pathways, including the SUV program, have proven increasingly inefficient. Pursuant to the 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan,4 the permanent residence target was reduced by approximately 4% from the prior year, while temporary worker targets were reduced by 37%. These reductions reflect a clear policy shift toward a more sustainable and selective immigration framework, prioritizing program integrity and system capacity over broad-based intake.

A new Entrepreneur Pilot program is planned for 2026, which will prioritize entrepreneurs already in Canada and focus on businesses that provide significant economic benefit to the Canadian economy; however, full details of the program have not yet been announced.

Provincial Nominee Program (PNP)

Provinces and territories may nominate individuals with specific skills, education or work experience for permanent residence based on the province’s specific needs. Many Provincial Nominee Programs include entrepreneurship programs, though each province has its own specific eligibility and residence requirements. It is best to consult a lawyer to help guide you through specific Provincial Nominee Programs.

Express Entry

Express Entry programs, mainly the Federal Skilled Worker (FSW) and Canadian Experience Class (CEC) programs, allow highly skilled applicants with as little as one year of employment experience in a skilled occupation to submit a profile for permanent residence in Canada. Though movement has been slow for Express Entry applicants in 2025, IRCC has announced specific category-based selection targets for 2026, including the continued prioritization of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) occupations, along with healthcare workers, and senior managers with Canadian work experience.

Labour Market Impact Assessments

The Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) remains a key tool for Canadian employers seeking foreign talent, providing a pathway to hire skilled temporary foreign workers. Additionally, the Global Talent Stream5 removes some of the traditional red-tape requirements and expedites processing for high-demand positions in tech and specialized in-demand fields, giving employers faster access to talent critical to innovation and growth. While neither program provides a direct pathway to permanent residence, the LMIA can lead to a 3-year work permit, giving employees valuable skilled work experience, while also enabling Canadian employers to fill skills gaps, support business operations, and contribute to the broader economy.

LMIA Exempt Work permits through International Mobility Programs

The International Mobility Program (IMP)6 sets out specific exemptions for applicants to obtain work permits without going through the rigours of the LMIA process. While these permits can offer greater flexibility than LMIA-based work permits, they are often tied to specific employers, which may limit opportunities for start-up growth. IRCC provides specific exemption categories, such as codes C10 and C11, which often align well with entrepreneurs whose proposed businesses are expected to provide significant economic, social, or cultural benefits to Canada. However, eligibility requirements under these categories are strict, and approval is often discretionary. Additionally, work under certain IMP categories may not directly lead to permanent residence in Canada and may be less suitable for individuals seeking long-term solutions.

Conclusion

If you are interested in finding out more information about the temporary and permanent immigration programs offered by IRCC, please contact immigration lawyer Benjamin Grubner by email at benjamin.grubner@devrylaw.ca or by phone at (416) 446-3328.

Footnotes

1. Government of Canada, Start-up Visa Program. https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/services/immigrate-canada/start-visa/eligibility.html

2. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, Evaluation of the Start-up Visa (SUV) Pilot. https://www.canada.ca/content/dam/ircc/migration/ircc/english/pdf/pub/e5-2015-suv-eng.pdf

3. Government of Canada, Update on Immigration Measures for Entrepreneurs. https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/news/notices/immigration-measures-entrepreneurs.html

4. Government of Canada. https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/corporate/publications-manuals/annual-report-parliament-immigration-2025.html#annex

5. Government of Canada, Hire a top foreign talent through the Global Talent Stream. https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/services/foreign-workers/global-talent.html

6. Government of Canada, Hire through the International Mobility Program. https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/services/work-canada/hire-temporary-foreign/international-mobility-program.html

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.