Ontario Invites Candidates Across Multiple Regions In April 23, 2026 OINP Employer Job Offer Draws

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On April 23, 2026, the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) conducted a significant round of invitations under its Employer Job Offer streams, continuing the province’s clear emphasis on regional immigration beyond the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
In this round, Ontario issued invitations to candidates working in or holding job offers across Eastern, Northern, Southwestern, and Central Ontario (excluding the GTA). The draw reflects Ontario’s ongoing efforts to address labour shortages in key sectors while encouraging long‑term settlement in communities across the province.
Invitations Issued by Region
The regional breakdown of invitations was as follows:
- Southwestern Ontario: 886 invitations
- Eastern Ontario: 539 invitations
- Central Ontario (excluding the GTA): 428 invitations
- Northern Ontario: 303 invitations
The strong number of invitations issued outside the GTA underscores Ontario’s continued strategy of supporting regional employers who are struggling to fill critical roles.
Highlights by Employer Job Offer Stream
Foreign Worker Stream
Under the Employer Job Offer: Foreign Worker stream, invitation scores varied by region, generally ranging from 60 to 63 or higher.
Ontario focused on candidates working in high‑skilled and in‑demand occupations, including:
- Technology and IT, such as software engineers, cybersecurity professionals, and data scientists
- Engineering roles, including civil, mechanical, and electrical engineers
- Healthcare professionals, such as nurses, pharmacists, and specialist practitioners
- Business and finance positions
This stream continues to serve experienced foreign workers who already have strong ties to Ontario employers and the provincial labour market.
International Student Stream
The Employer Job Offer: International Student stream also saw robust activity, with invitation scores ranging from 84 to 87 or higher, depending on the region.
Invited candidates represented a broad range of occupations across sectors such as:
- Technology and engineering
- Healthcare and social services
- Education and skilled trades
- Business, finance, and administrative roles
This draw highlights Ontario’s continued commitment to retaining international graduates who have already studied and begun working in the province.
In‑Demand Skills Stream
For the Employer Job Offer: In‑Demand Skills stream, score thresholds were lower, ranging from 34 to 35 or higher, reflecting the province’s urgent labour needs in essential occupations.
Targeted roles included:
- Manufacturing and production workers
- Construction labourers and helpers
- Home support workers and caregivers
- Logistics and industrial workers
This stream plays a critical role in supporting sectors that are foundational to Ontario’s economy and community infrastructure.
Key Eligibility Requirements
To be eligible for these draws, candidates needed to meet several important conditions:
- Be physically residing in Canada with a valid work permit or study permit
- Hold a qualifying job offer from an employer located in the targeted region
- Have created and submitted an Expression of Interest profile by April 21, 2026, at 11:59 PM
Regional eligibility remains employer‑specific, meaning the location of the job offer is a decisive factor.
Next Steps for Invited Candidates
Candidates who received an invitation should act promptly. Key deadlines include:
- Reviewing program requirements carefully and gathering all supporting documentation
- Ensuring the employer submits their required information within 14 calendar days
- Submitting a complete application through the OINP e‑Filing Portal within 17 calendar days of receiving the invitation
Missing these deadlines can result in the invitation expiring.
What This Means for Applicants and Employers
This round of invitations reinforces Ontario’s prioritization of regional economic development and workforce stability, particularly outside the GTA. For foreign workers, international graduates, and employers in these regions, the Employer Job Offer streams continue to provide a valuable pathway to permanent residence.
If you are currently working in Ontario—or have recently received a job offer from an employer in one of the targeted regions—this draw may represent a strong opportunity to advance your permanent residence application.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]