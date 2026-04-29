BC PNP April 2026: What Changed, Who Was Invited, And What It Means For Applicants

The BC PNP has updated its priorities to support B.C.’s Look West strategy, focusing nominations around critical labour needs and high economic impact. The program is now organized around three core objectives: Care, Build, and Innovate, with at least 35% of nominations expected for candidates outside Metro Vancouver.
Care:
The program will prioritize 36 in‑demand occupations that support essential public services, including healthcare, education, childcare, and veterinary care. The Health Authority stream will continue to nominate qualified public‑sector healthcare professionals, with expanded eligibility for select roles in the broader healthcare sector. Certified early childhood educators, veterinarians, and veterinary technologists working toward Canadian certification will be prioritized. Additional federal allocations will support francophone teacher recruitment. A one‑time, time‑limited initiative opening in June 2026 will allow up to 250 cleaning and security workers employed by health authorities in rural or remote communities to apply.
Health care
- 30010 Managers in health care
- 31100 Specialists in clinical and laboratory medicine
- 31101 Specialists in surgery
- 31102 General practitioners and family physicians
- 31110 Dentists
- 31112 Audiologists and speech-language pathologists
- 31120 Pharmacists
- 31121 Dietitians and nutritionists
- 31200 Psychologists
- 31201 Chiropractors
- 31202 Physiotherapists
- 31203 Occupational therapists
- 31204 Kinesiologists and other professional occupations in therapy
- 31209 Other professional occupations in health diagnosing and treating
- 31300 Nursing coordinators and supervisors
- 31301 Registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses
- 31302 Nurse practitioners
- 31303 Physician assists, midwives and allied health profs
- 32101 Licensed practical nurses
- 32102 Paramedical occupations
- 32103 Respiratory therapists, clinical perfusionists and cardiopulmonary technologists
- 32111 Dental hygienists and dental therapists
- 32112 Dental technologists and technicians
- 32120 Medical laboratory technologists
- 32121 Medical radiation technologists
- 32122 Medical sonographers
- 32123 Cardiology technologists and elect. diagnostic techs
- 32200 Traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and acupuncturists
- 33101 Medical laboratory assistants and related technical occupations
- 33102 Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates (only BC Care Aide and Community Health Worker registered health care assistants/aides)
- 41300 Social workers
Veterinary care
- 31103 Veterinarians
- 32104 Animal health technologists and veterinary technicians
Education
- 41220 Secondary school teachers (French-speaking only)
- 41221 Elementary/Kindergarten teachers (French-speaking only)
- 42202 Early childhood educators and assistants (must have an ECE One year of five year certificate)
Build:
The program will prioritize certified workers in nine key skilled trades to support major construction and infrastructure projects.
- 72106 Welders and related machine operators
- 72200 Electricians (except industrial and power system)
- 72201 Industrial electricians
- 72300 Plumbers
- 72301 Steamfitters, pipefitters and sprinkler system installers
- 72310 Carpenters
- 72400 Construction millwrights and industrial mechanics
- 72401 Heavy-duty equipment mechanics
- 72402 Heating, refrigeration and air conditioning mechanics
Innovate:
The BC PNP will continue issuing High Economic Impact Invitations to Apply across all sectors, including technology, to attract top talent and entrepreneurs.
Other Program Changes:
- The Entry Level and Semi‑Skilled (ELSS) stream is closed (last invitations issued December 10, 2024).
- No new international student streams will be introduced, though BC/Canada education continues to earn extra points.
- Priority technology draws ended December 3, 2024; tech occupations remain eligible under targeted, high‑impact ITAs.
- Priority occupation lists for healthcare and construction have been updated, with expanded ineligible occupations to strengthen program integrity.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]