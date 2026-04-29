BC PNP April 2026: What Changed, Who Was Invited, And What It Means For Applicants

The BC PNP has updated its priorities to support B.C.’s Look West strategy, focusing nominations around critical labour needs and high economic impact.

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The BC PNP has updated its priorities to support B.C.’s Look West strategy, focusing nominations around critical labour needs and high economic impact. The program is now organized around three core objectives: Care, Build, and Innovate, with at least 35% of nominations expected for candidates outside Metro Vancouver.

Care:

The program will prioritize 36 in‑demand occupations that support essential public services, including healthcare, education, childcare, and veterinary care. The Health Authority stream will continue to nominate qualified public‑sector healthcare professionals, with expanded eligibility for select roles in the broader healthcare sector. Certified early childhood educators, veterinarians, and veterinary technologists working toward Canadian certification will be prioritized. Additional federal allocations will support francophone teacher recruitment. A one‑time, time‑limited initiative opening in June 2026 will allow up to 250 cleaning and security workers employed by health authorities in rural or remote communities to apply.

He alth care

30010 Managers in health care

31100 Specialists in clinical and laboratory medicine

31101 Specialists in surgery

31102 General practitioners and family physicians

31110 Dentists

31112 Audiologists and speech-language pathologists

31120 Pharmacists

31121 Dietitians and nutritionists

31200 Psychologists

31201 Chiropractors

31202 Physiotherapists

31203 Occupational therapists

31204 Kinesiologists and other professional occupations in therapy

31209 Other professional occupations in health diagnosing and treating

31300 Nursing coordinators and supervisors

31301 Registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses

31302 Nurse practitioners

31303 Physician assists, midwives and allied health profs

32101 Licensed practical nurses

32102 Paramedical occupations

32103 Respiratory therapists, clinical perfusionists and cardiopulmonary technologists

32111 Dental hygienists and dental therapists

32112 Dental technologists and technicians

32120 Medical laboratory technologists

32121 Medical radiation technologists

32122 Medical sonographers

32123 Cardiology technologists and elect. diagnostic techs

32200 Traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and acupuncturists

33101 Medical laboratory assistants and related technical occupations

33102 Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates (only BC Care Aide and Community Health Worker registered health care assistants/aides)

41300 Social workers

Veterinary care

31103 Veterinarians

32104 Animal health technologists and veterinary technicians

Education

41220 Secondary school teachers (French-speaking only)

41221 Elementary/Kindergarten teachers (French-speaking only)

42202 Early childhood educators and assistants (must have an ECE One year of five year certificate)

Build:

The program will prioritize certified workers in nine key skilled trades to support major construction and infrastructure projects.

72106 Welders and related machine operators

72200 Electricians (except industrial and power system)

72201 Industrial electricians

72300 Plumbers

72301 Steamfitters, pipefitters and sprinkler system installers

72310 Carpenters

72400 Construction millwrights and industrial mechanics

72401 Heavy-duty equipment mechanics

72402 Heating, refrigeration and air conditioning mechanics

Innovate:

The BC PNP will continue issuing High Economic Impact Invitations to Apply across all sectors, including technology, to attract top talent and entrepreneurs.

Other Program Changes:

The Entry Level and Semi‑Skilled (ELSS) stream is closed (last invitations issued December 10, 2024).

No new international student streams will be introduced, though BC/Canada education continues to earn extra points.

Priority technology draws ended December 3, 2024; tech occupations remain eligible under targeted, high‑impact ITAs.

Priority occupation lists for healthcare and construction have been updated, with expanded ineligible occupations to strengthen program integrity.

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