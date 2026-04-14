Express Entry Reforms: IRCC's Proposal On The New Immigration Program & CRS Revamp

IRCC recently announced plans to revamp the Express Entry system entirely, including replacing the existing economic immigration programs with one Federal High-Skilled Immigration Class and sweeping changes to the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS).

Although public consultations on this have not started yet, we have a source that has given us access to a copy of an Internal IRCC draft discussion paper which provides more details on the proposed Express Entry reforms.

Here's what we know so far.

Key Takeaways

The proposed eligibility for the Federal High Skill Immigration Program is at least a high school diploma, one year of TEER 0-3 work experience in the last 3 years, and language scores of CLB/NCLC 6.

Additional CRS points proposed for experience or job offers in high-wage occupations and "practice-ready" candidates in regulated occupations.

CRS points for French language ability, Canadian college education, spousal factors, and sibling in Canada could be reduced or removed entirely.

Emphasis will be on selecting candidates with more earnings potential.

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