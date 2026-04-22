Citizenship By Descent Pop-up Webinar (Video)

Do you have Canadian ancestry through a parent, grandparent, or great-grandparent? This webinar explores how family history could qualify you for Canadian citizenship by descent...

Green and Spiegel is one of the world's oldest immigration law firms, with over 60 years of experience assisting a global clientele. Focusing exclusively on immigration law, the lawyers at Green and Spiegel provide a broad range of immigration services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

Got Canadian Roots? You might already be a Canadian citizen.

Do you have a Canadian parent, grandparent, or even great-grandparent? You could be closer to Canadian citizenship than you think.

Join us for this eye-opening pop-up webinar to discover how your family history might open the door to citizenship by descent. We will walk you through who qualifies, who does not, and how the application process works. While thousands of Americans may now be eligible, proving your claim is key.

Do not miss this quick and informative session that could change how you see your roots and your future.

We look forward to having you attend the event!

Register Here

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