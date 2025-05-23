New Rules, New Routes: Key Trends In Global Mobility

Belgium's new federal government, formed at the start of 2025, has introduced measures in its January coalition agreement that could have significant implications for migration in Belgium. We discuss the key points, before setting out comments from 13 other countries, highlighting the current trends in global mobility.

The Coalition Agreement

Immigration was a major topic in the 2024 Belgian federal elections. Not surprisingly, a sizeable chapter of the coalition agreement that was published after the new government formed is devoted to "asylum and migration" and sets out the new government's key objectives in this area. On labour migration, they want to introduce measures that encourage highly skilled workers and students to come to Belgium. In other areas of migration, stricter measures are expected to apply with the main goal being a focus on activation, integration and self-reliance of foreign nationals within society as soon as possible.

In this article, we explore the proposed measures in Belgium regarding labour migration, and then look at those announced that relate to other forms of migration. We have then also sought the insights of 13 other countries from across the world who have provided comments on how these trends in Belgium compare with developments in their own jurisdictions. A global direction of travel emerges, with several countries adopting measures to attract highly skilled workers, while introducing tighter restrictions in other areas of migration. There is also widespread focus on procedural efficiency, whether through digitisation or other means.

Shorter waiting periods for single permit applications

One of the major complaints of employers wanting to employ a third country national in Belgium is the long waiting period before a single permit is approved (up to one year for low-skilled individuals). A single permit provides the worker with both the right to work and reside in Belgium meaning that the process requires both regional and federal involvement. This is because the right to work for third-country nationals is governed by regional legislation, while the right to reside is governed by federal legislation.

In order to shorten these waiting periods, and despite these limits on the new federal government to only take measures regarding the right to reside, the coalition agreement provides for the maintenance of sufficient staffing levels, together with the digitalisation and optimisation of the application procedure so that the regional and federal processes can take place simultaneously.

Stricter conditions regarding other forms of migration

The coalition agreement also announces the introduction of stricter conditions for other forms of migration. The most important ones include:

1) Asylum

The asylum protection criteria will be interpreted in the strictest sense, ensuring these are not broader than those of the neighbouring countries.

The possibility of successive asylum applications and appeals will be reduced.

Asylum seekers who pose a danger to public order or national security will lose their status.

2) Permanent residency

Applicants must pass a language and integration test, with the specifics to be determined by the region of residence.

Applicants must still meet visa or residence conditions.

Applicants must not pose a danger to public order or national security.

Applicants must pay a fee to cover the residency application cost.

Applicants must be able to support their own living expenses and must not be a burden on the social assistance system.

3) Belgian nationality

Applicants must take a nationality exam consisting of a citizenship test and language test at B1 level.

Those who pose a danger to public order or national security, have undisputed fiscal debts, or rely on the social assistance system, will lose the opportunity to obtain citizenship.

The application fee for Belgian nationality will increase from EUR 150 to EUR 1,000 with a yearly indexation applied.

4) Family reunification

Binding pre-integration conditions, including language and integration tests, must be met by both the family re-unifier and the applicant. There is, however, an exception for family re-unifiers that have an employment agreement of an indefinite duration.

An increased income threshold of 110% of the guaranteed minimum monthly income will apply, increased by 10% per extra person, and the family re-unifier must work or study.

Waiting periods of one to two years from the granting of the right of residence for family reunification will apply, with exceptions for highly skilled study and labour migrants.

The 'newcomer declaration'

And what about measures that apply across both areas? According to the coalition agreement, a binding 'newcomer declaration' will be imposed on all newcomers. This must be signed when applying for a visa or residence permit. In doing so, the applicant agrees to the strict neutrality of the Belgian state and equality between men and women.

Takeaway for employers

The coalition agreement announces a series of measures that could have a profound impact on migration in Belgium, including labour migration. These measures have not yet been introduced into Belgian legislation, but we will closely monitor their implementation.