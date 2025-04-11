In this latest edition of our Immigration and Global Mobility Update, we explore developments for those living and working in border regions, new rules regarding long-term residence permits, new arrival schemes, and changes to salary thresholds.

Recent developments in border regions include Chile's introduction of a 'Neighbouring Border Card' for Bolivian residents, and the extension of the Cross-Border Telework Agreement between France and Switzerland. Ukraine has restricted border crossings for men of military age, and the UK now requires an Electronic Travel Authorisation for business trips from the EU.

The Czech Republic is offering long-term residence permits to Ukrainians under temporary protection, while Italy is considering reducing the residence requirement for citizenship from ten to five years. Italy's impatriate tax regime will also apply to new residents, and the Czech Republic has opened its labour market to Taiwanese nationals. Slovakia has ended its expedited visa programme for new industrial workers.

Luxembourg is raising its salary threshold for skilled worker permits, the UK is tightening salary rules for skilled workers who pay their sponsors, and France has introduced French language requirements for certain residence permits, with new rules facilitating employer-sponsored language classes during working hours. Find out the details of these and other changes in our update below.

Immigration and Global Mobility Update No. 40, April 2025

