Immigration And Global Mobility Update No. 39, February 2025

In this latest edition of our Immigration and Global Mobility Update, a competing picture emerges. Several countries are attempting to limit immigration flows and introduce stricter measures on foreign workers' families, while a number of others have introduced measures taken specifically to attract certain types of foreign workers. We also see the introduction of measures aimed at protecting migrant workers from exploitation and abuse.

Many countries are tightening immigration policies for less-skilled workers and for the families of foreign workers. Hungary now limits guest worker permits to citizens of three countries, while Sweden is seeing it's measures in this area start to pay off. Canada is restricting work eligibility for family members, and Italy is now requiring a two-year residency before family reunification requests.

Against this backdrop, some nations are, however, making efforts to attract specific types of foreign workers. Luxembourg and Belgium are improving tax schemes for new arrivals, and Sweden has streamlined skilled worker permit approvals. Greece has digitised its process, and Türkiye has relaxed work permit exemptions. Additionally, Croatia is incentivising emigrants to return, and Ukraine is offering temporary residence permits to those aiding its military.

Finally, France and Croatia are enhancing protections for migrant workers, having introduced new requirements on employers to provide adequate accommodation for their foreign workers. Croatia has also given foreign workers rights to equal pay and unemployment benefits. The French, Belgian and Czech authorities are introducing rules aimed at cracking down on fraudulent and abusive employers. Find out the details of these and other changes in our update below.

