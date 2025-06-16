In this latest edition of our Immigration and Global Mobility Update, we explore stricter rules for family reunification permits and citizenship, increases in salary thresholds, risks of revocation of temporary resident permits for Russian citizens, and a number of reforms in the pipeline.

Family reunification is becoming more difficult in Europe. Belgium and Finland have introduced stricter procedures, potentially delaying family relocations. Slovakia is considering quotas for business residence permits. Australia has raised salary thresholds for skilled visas, while a Swedish court has clarified what counts as salary for work permits. Italy has limited citizenship through ancestry, and the UK has signalled it's overall legal migration strategy up to 2029. Lithuania may revoke Russian citizens' residence permits if they frequently travel to Russia or Belarus. Meanwhile, Ukraine has eased passport rules for men of military age. Find out the details of these and other changes by downloading the Update below.

Immigration and Global Mobility Update No. 41, June 2025

Every two months, our experts from around the world put together an update on immigration and global mobility practice, setting out recent changes to the law, policies and procedures.

