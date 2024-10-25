Fostering Fairness In The Workplace: Engaging With Employee Activism

This article explores employee activism's rise within organizations, emphasizing its impact on corporate culture. It discusses how Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and unconscious bias tests foster inclusivity and fairness, ultimately reshaping the employer-employee relationship in today's evolving workplace.

Employee activism can be defined as the collective actions of employees who seek to address social or political issues within their firm. Unlike traditional forms of activism, which often target external institutions, employee activism occurs inside the company, with employees pushing for changes in internal policies and practices. These actions may include protests, social media campaigns, and pre-planned walkouts, with the goal of influencing corporate culture from within.

In recent years, employee activism has surged within organizations, reflecting the shifting expectations of workers in the modern corporate environment. While not entirely new, employee activism has gained momentum through movements like #MeToo and climate change initiatives. The COVID-19 pandemic also played a significant role, introducing remote work and altering employees' relationships with their employers. As a result, many employees have voiced concerns over return-to-office mandates and broader workplace issues.

One notable example of this trend occurred when employees of a leading tech company staged a large-scale protest against layoffs, return-to-office mandates, and the company's environmental policies. Another well-known case involved employees of a global technology firm who protested against sexual harassment in the workplace, demanding greater accountability and transparency. These examples underscore how employee activism has become a force for reshaping corporate policies and culture.

The Rise of Employee Activism and Its Impact

These incidents highlight the growing influence of employee activism on corporate culture. Employees are no longer passive participants in their workplaces; they are increasingly willing to challenge company policies that they believe are unjust or misaligned with their values. This shift marks a new era in the employer-employee relationship, where fostering a positive corporate culture and maintaining employee satisfaction are essential for companies seeking to protect their reputations and retain talent.

Mechanisms to Support a Positive Work Environment

Recognizing the potential impact of employee activism on corporate reputation, many companies have implemented mechanisms to create a more inclusive and supportive workplace. Two of the most commonly used tools are Employee Resource Groups ("ERGs") and unconscious bias tests.

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs)

ERGs are employee-based groups that promote diversity, inclusion, and support within the workplace. These groups are typically formed around a shared identity, such as race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or social causes. By fostering dialogue and providing a safe space for employees to share their experiences, ERGs help reduce discrimination and build a stronger sense of belonging within the company.

Although Turkish law ensures equal treatment in the workplace, as enshrined in Article 10 of the Constitution and Article 5 of the Labour Law, equal treatment often requires more than legal mandates. ERGs can play a crucial role in bridging this gap between legal frameworks and actual workplace experiences by encouraging open discussions about potentially discriminatory practices and promoting inclusivity. The presence of ERGs is growing with studies showing that 90% of Fortune 500 companies have established such groups.1 Research also highlights the positive effects of ERGs, with successful groups fostering inclusion, improving diversity, and enhancing external perceptions of the company.2

Unconscious Bias Tests

Unconscious bias tests are designed to measure and address implicit biases in the workplace. These tests, often developed by psychologists, aim to prevent discriminatory behaviours and promote a more inclusive environment. One well-known example is Harvard University's Implicit Association Test, which measures unconscious associations individuals may have.3

While these tests offer similar benefits to ERGs in terms of promoting inclusivity, they raise certain legal considerations, particularly regarding data protection. Since unconscious bias tests may involve collecting sensitive personal data, companies must ensure compliance with relevant data protection laws. This aligns with the legislation regarding the protection of personal data in Türkiye.

Conclusion

As employees increasingly engage in activism to influence corporate policies and cultures, companies must adapt to this evolving dynamic. Initiatives like ERGs and unconscious bias tests help foster diversity, inclusion, and equality, which are essential for creating a supportive and progressive workplace. By recognizing the importance of these mechanisms, companies can improve employee satisfaction and uphold their reputations in a rapidly changing corporate landscape. This shift in the employee-employer relationship underscores the need for businesses to align with evolving expectations and maintain a culture of inclusivity and fairness.

With thanks to Songül Naz Toptaş for her contribution.

