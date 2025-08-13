Newsletter Regarding Important Changes In The Labor Law – Registered Electronic Mail And Written Notification

With the Law on Amendment to Law on Protecting the Value of Turkish Currency and Certain Laws and Statutory Decree No. 635 published at the Official Gazette dated 24.07.2025, significant changes have been made to the notification clause of the Labor Law No. 4857 and such amendments have come into force on the day of publication.

The amendment allows employers to send notices, except for termination notices, to employees via registered electronic mail/KEP (provided that the cost is covered by the employer and the employee has given written consent).

In addition, since the added clause states that the notices that will result in the termination of the employment contract shall be made in writing in any case, it may be concluded that terminations for just cause, which were not subject to a formal requirement in the past, are now subject to a formal requirement. For this reason, we recommend that terminations for just cause to be made in writing as well.

Within the scope of such amendment, relevant clause of Labor Law No. 4857 is amended as follows:

"Written or Electronic Notification

CLAUSE 109 – Notifications stipulated in this Law must be made either in writing and acknowledged by signature, or – provided the employee gives written consent – by electronic transmission via a qualified form of electronic mail that serves as legal evidence, namely a Registered Electronic Mail (KEP) account, including sending and delivery. Notifications that result in the termination of the employment contract must, in any case, be made in writing. If a written notification is made and the recipient does not sign it, this is recorded by minutes on-site. However, notifications falling under the scope of the Notification Law No. 7201 dated 11/2/1959, are made in accordance with that Law's provisions.

The costs associated with using the KEP system shall be borne by the employer. The electronic notifications mentioned in this article shall be carried out in accordance with the relevant provisions of the KEP system legislation."

Originally published 24 July 2025.

