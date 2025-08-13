Expanded Waivers Ease Turkish Work Permit Sponsorship In 2025

The Turkish government has announced expanded waivers to its traditional work permit sponsorship criteria, a significant development for companies operating in or entering the Turkish market. These changes aim to ease the hiring process for foreign employees in Turkey, especially for employers not yet ready to hire a large local workforce.

Traditional Turkish Work Permit Sponsorship Rules

For over two decades, Turkish immigration law has required that a work permit be sponsored by a local entity. Sponsorship rules include:

A 5:1 ratio requiring five Turkish employees for every foreign employee on payroll.

requiring five Turkish employees for every foreign employee on payroll. Meeting financial thresholds , including: Minimum paid-in capital of 500,000 Turkish Lira (TL), or Annual net sales of at least 8 million TL, or Export revenues of at least USD 150,000.

, including:

These criteria are in place to prioritize employment of Turkish citizens and ensure sponsors are financially established and stable.

Previously Established Sponsorship Waivers

Prior to October 2024, waivers to sponsorship criteria were limited and applied only in specific scenarios. These waivers, which are still in force, include:

Government-related projects : Foreigners employed for public tenders or bilateral/multilateral projects.

: Foreigners employed for public tenders or bilateral/multilateral projects. High-tech positions : Roles requiring specialized technology skills not readily available in the local workforce.

: Roles requiring specialized technology skills not readily available in the local workforce. Foreign direct investment personnel : Key employees at companies registered under the Foreign Direct Investment Law.

: Key employees at companies registered under the Foreign Direct Investment Law. Liaison offices : General managers or representatives registered to operate in Turkey.

: General managers or representatives registered to operate in Turkey. New business partners : Foreigners who hold at least 20% partnership and have invested a minimum of 500,000 TL (valid for six months).

: Foreigners who hold at least 20% partnership and have invested a minimum of 500,000 TL (valid for six months). Foreign public airlines and household workers .

. Spouses: Foreigners married to a Turkish citizen for at least three years.

New Work Permit Sponsorship Waivers (EffectiveOctober 2024)

The Ministry of Labor and Social Security introduced several additional waivers, easing access to foreign talent. Key updates include:

1. Companies with 50 Million TL in Annual Sales

Companies reaching this threshold can sponsor up to five foreign employees without meeting the 5:1 ratio requirement.

2. Information Technology (IT) Sector Waivers

IT Companies : Waived from both the ratio and financial criteria for all technical roles, including software development, cybersecurity, network systems, and enterprise architecture.

: Waived from both the ratio and financial criteria for all technical roles, including software development, cybersecurity, network systems, and enterprise architecture. Non-IT Companies: May sponsor up to two foreign IT professionals in the same technical roles, without needing to meet the 5:1 or financial thresholds.

3. Technoparks and R&D Centers

Foreigners working in officially registered Technoparks or Research & Development Centers in roles related to design or innovation are waived from both standard sponsorship criteria.

4. Healthcare Sector

Qualified professionals employed in licensed healthcare institutions or public-sector health projects may be eligible for waivers.

5. Special Personal Status Waivers

Foreign employees may be eligible for waivers if they meet one of the following criteria:

Parent, child, or spouse of a Turkish national .

. Holders of a long-term residence permit .

. Resided in Türkiye with valid work permits for at least 8 years .

. Citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

6. Longer-Term Foreign Residents

Foreign nationals who have legally resided or held valid work permits in Türkiye for at least three years within the last five years may qualify for a waiver. However, the sponsoring employer must maintain:

At least a 1:1 ratio of Turkish to foreign employees.

of Turkish to foreign employees. A maximum of three foreign employees under this waiver.

Final Thoughts

The expansion of work permit sponsorship criteria waivers reflects the Turkish government's evolving priorities—especially in technology, R&D, and health care sectors. For employers wishing to bring foreign employees into Turkey, these changes lower administrative barriers and open new opportunities.

Employers should note that documentation standards remain high, especially for newer waiver categories. It is advisable to seek legal guidance before relying on one of these sponsorship criteria waivers.

