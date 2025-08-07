Use Of Registered Electronic Mail (KEP) Under The Labor Law And Frequently Asked Questions

The Registered Electronic Mail (KEP) system, in use since 2011, has been formally regulated in labor relations with the amendment to< a title="Labor Law No. 4857" href="/redirection.asp?article_id=1662698&company_id=28542&redirectaddress=https://www.cottgroup.com/en/legislation/item/labour-law-numbered-4857" target="_blank">Labor Law No. 4857 enacted on June 24, 2025. Although KEP addresses have been used in practice, this legal regulation has raised various questions regarding the nature, procurement, and advantages of electronic mail. Below, we provide detailed answers to frequently encountered questions to clarify the topic

KEP is defined as the qualified form of electronic mail that provides legal evidence regarding the usage of electronic messages, including their transmission and delivery.

Feature KEP Standart Email Sender Verification The identity of the sender can be proven. Sender information can be easily spoofed. Proof of Delivery Delivery status and time can be legally verified. No official proof of delivery exists. Read Receipt Read status and time are documented. Depends on user permission. Archiving Can be archived as official legal evidence. Archived without legal validity.

3 - Is it possible to use KEP for notifications under the Labor Law?

Yes, it is. With the amendment to Article 109 of Labor Law No. 4857, the principle of written notification for termination of employment contracts remains in place. However, with the employee's written consent, such notifications can also be sent through the Registered Electronic Mail (KEP) system.

4 - How should the employee's written consent for KEP notification be obtained?

The employee's written consent can be obtained through the following methods:

Explicit inclusion in the employment contract,

A separate declaration or letter of consent,

Communication preference forms signed during onboarding,

In written and signed form through internal corporate communication systems.

The written consent must clearly indicate the employee's active KEP address and declare that they accept notifications via this address. As the burden of proof lies with the employer, this approval must be documented and stored in the employee's personnel file.

5 - What is the legal basis and scope for the use of a registered electronic mail address in employment relationships?

With the enactment of Law No. 7555 on 24.07.2025, the title of Article 109 of Labor Law No. 4857 was revised to "Written or Electronic Notification," introducing new provisions on written and electronic notification methods in Labor Law.

Accordingly, notifications under the Labor Law may be delivered via the Registered Electronic Mail (KEP) system, provided the employee has given written consent.

6 - Who bears the cost of using the KEP system for employee notifications?

The costs associated with using the KEP system are borne by the employer.

7 - Can the KEP system be used for employment contract termination?

No, it cannot. The amendment to Article 109 of Labor Law No. 4857 explicitly states that notifications resulting in termination of an employment contract must, in all cases, be made in writing. Therefore, a notification made solely via the KEP system does not fulfill the requirement of written form.

8 - Where can a Registered Electronic Mail account be obtained?

KEP accounts can be obtained from Registered Electronic Mail Service Providers (KEPHS) authorized by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority. Information and web addresses of the KEPHS are published on the official website of the Information and Communication Technologies Authority.

9 - Can I have more than one KEP account?

Yes, you can. Natural and legal persons may open multiple KEP accounts via the same or different Registered Electronic Mail Service Providers (KEPHS).

10 - Can employment termination notices be sent via KEP?

No, they cannot. All notifications resulting in the termination of an employment contract must be made in written form.

11 - What types of notifications can be made via KEP?

Notifications other than employment termination notices that fall under the scope of the Labor Law may be sent via the Registered Electronic Mail (KEP) system. These include:

Change of duties or workplace location (within the employer's managerial authority)

Written defense request (disciplinary process)

Training and information obligations

Warning letters (notices)

Overtime work notifications

Employment certificate

Informing temporary workers of open job positions

Notifications of wage deductions

You can access the relevant legislation here (In Turkish).