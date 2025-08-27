Registered Electronic Mail (KEP) Can Now Be Used For Notifications To Employees

With the Law No. 7555 on the Protection of the Value of Turkish Currency and Amendments to Certain Laws and Decree Law No. 635 ("Amendment Law"), published in the Official Gazette on 24.07.2025 numbered 32965, Article 109 of the Labor Law No. 4857 has been revised, including its title, through Article 23 of the Amendment Law.

According to the Amendment Law, notifications that must be made to employees in writing and against their signature under the Labor Law can now also be sent via the Registered Electronic Mail (KEP) system, provided that the employee's prior written consent is obtained for the use of KEP for such notifications. However, since it is explicitly regulated that termination notices must in all cases be delivered in written form, serving a notice of termination via KEP is not permitted. Under the new version of the article, the costs related to the use of KEP shall be covered by the employer, and notifications must comply with the relevant KEP regulations.

Notifications falling under the scope of the Notification Law No. 7201 are excluded from this regulation and will continue to be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the relevant law.

As a result, with the Amendment Law, it is now possible for employers to send notifications — other than termination notices — to employees via the KEP system, provided that the employee has given written consent. Considering the convenience of properly using modern communication technologies and the time efficiency brought by digitalization, this amendment is considered to be in line with its intended purpose.

