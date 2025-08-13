New Regulation Shifts Deportation Costs To Employers Of Unauthorized Foreign Workers In Turkey

A new regulation published in Turkey's Official Gazette on July 23, 2025, introduces additional sanctions for employers hiring foreign nationals without valid work authorizations. Under this update, the financial burden of deportation procedures will now fall on the employer.

The Regulation on the Collection of Various Expenses from Employers of Foreign Nationals Subject to Deportation Due to Unauthorized Employment states that while the Directorate General of Migration Management will initially cover deportation-related costs, these expenses will later be fully reclaimed from the employer. Recoverable costs include accommodation, return travel, and medical expenses, where applicable.

According to the procedure outlined in the regulation, the Directorate will issue a formal payment notice to the employer, who will have 30 days to fulfill the payment obligation. If the employer fails to comply, the outstanding amount will be transferred to the tax authorities for enforced collection.

A six-month transition period has been introduced, giving companies time to verify that all foreign employees are properly authorized to work in Turkey. Importantly, this regulation does not replace existing penalties for the unauthorized employment of foreigners but it adds a new layer of financial liability.

Recommended Action:

Employers in Turkey are strongly advised to review the immigration status of all foreign employees and ensure that valid work authorizations are obtained or renewed well in advance of the regulation's enforcement date.

Originally published 24 July 2025.

